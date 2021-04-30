CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters have determined that a fire that injured four people in a north Champaign home Thursday morning started on a stove in the kitchen.
Firefighters found two adult women and two female children on the second floor of the home at 914 W. Beardsley Ave. when they got to the house about 9:10 a.m.
Department spokesman Randy Smith said there was heavy fire coming out the back of the house, which is west of Prospect Avenue.
All four occupants were taken to a local hospital. On Thursday, Smith reported they were in critical condition but no update on them was given Friday.
Firefighters found only one smoke alarm in the home. It was in an upstairs hallway outside the bedrooms but they were unable to tell if it was working. Smith said there were three bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.
The owner of the house was one of the people in there, he said.
Smith said the fire investigator found one knob on the stove in a different position than the others, leading him to conclude that's where the fire started.
Firefighters found a cat alive in the house but two dogs perished. A third dog got out but Smith said he did not know what had happened to it.