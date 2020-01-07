CHAMPAIGN — Hunters harvested 5,600 fewer deer in Illinois during the 2019 firearm season compared with the year before, according to new figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The seven-day Illinois firearm deer season concluded Dec. 8.
Some hunting opportunities remain, such as archery season, which continues through Jan. 19.
In 11 nearby counties, 3,807 deer were harvested, down from 3,914 last year.
No local counties came close to the totals seen in counties like Randolph, Adams or Jackson, which each had more than 2,000 deer harvested.
The top nearby county was Coles, with 620 deer harvested, down from 658 last year.
Here’s the full breakdown:
County 2018 2019 Difference
Coles 658 620 -38
Edgar 565 530 -35
McLean 543 522 -21
Vermilion 488 509 +21
Iroquois 466 493 +27
DeWitt 376 333 -43
Moultrie 227 236 +9
Champaign 209 206 -3
Douglas 153 136 -17
Piatt 119 116 -3
Ford 110 106 -4
Local Total 3,914 3,807 -107
State Total 80,957 75,349 -5,608