One need not be a firearm safety expert to know that leaving a loaded Glock in the glovebox of an unlocked vehicle while out running errands is a bad idea 100 times out of 100. Yet reports of guns stolen from vehicles — some locked, most not — continue to be filed with area police departments, including nine in Champaign in the first half of 2023. Here’s Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s summary of those reports, obtained via open records request.
FEBRUARY 10
A woman on her way to a local shooting range to “practice her skillset” reports making a pit stop at the Champaign Walmart to pick up a few items. She parks her black Chevy Malibu in the rear of the lot closest to North Prospect Avenue, where, it turns out, the store has no surveillance cameras.
She’s not inside long. But it’s long enough, she tells the responding officer, for someone to pop open her trunk and take what’s inside — a Taurus G3c 9mm with two unloaded magazines, a box of 50 rounds of ammunition and two debit cards.
No suspects are identified.
MARCH 20
Two weeks after she last remembers seeing her unloaded Taurus 9mm in the glove compartment of her black 2016 Chevy Traverse, a woman calls the Champaign Police Department to report it stolen.
She suspects it happened during a visit to the Champaign Walmart but, as the responding officer wrote in her report: “In all reality, it could have been stolen any time over the past two weeks.”
More troubling news: When the officer asks to inspect the car, the caller says it’s no longer at her residence, that a family member had taken it on vacation.
While the woman isn’t able to provide the model or serial number for the gun, her FOID card is verified as active and Rural King confirms that she did indeed purchase the firearm from the store about seven months earlier.
MARCH 26
It’s been 16 days since a man says he last saw his Glock 19 Gen 5 pistol — in the unlocked glove compartment of his gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee SRT while getting it vacuumed and cleaned at an Urbana car wash.
Only when he returned for another wash 15 days later did he notice it missing, he tells police.
One possibility: The man tells police he “also used an unknown valet in Chicago during the two weeks he hasn’t seen the fireman,” the responding officer wrote in his report.
The man says he “always” locks his vehicle — except when he parks it at home. No suspects come to mind.
When the officer runs the man’s FOID card to check whether it’s active, he gets two return messages — one “lost,” the other “revoked.”
MAY 17
A man tells police he “believed” he locked his black Chevy pickup when he parked it outside his residence the night before but the responding officer doesn’t find any tool marks or signs of forced entry to explain the missing Glock 19 and Glock 26.
Both guns, stored in the center console, were loaded, the man says. An extra magazine is also missing,
There’s “no clear video evidence” of the suspected burglar, the officer wrote in his report.
MAY 17
One week before she noticed her loaded pink SCCY 9mm pistol missing, a woman tells police, she remembers putting the Louis Vuitton duffle bag carrying it in her unlocked vehicle, in her unlocked garage.
The windows were down. The garage door was open. The residence has no security cameras.
“She did not know where it went,” the responding officer wrote in her report, adding that the woman “is in the process of separating from her boyfriend, though she did not know if he had anything to do with the disappearance of her firearm.”
MAY 17
The third report of a firearm stolen from a vehicle on the third Wednesday of May involves a missing Ruger Security 9mm handgun loaded with a 15-round magazine and another round chambered.
The owner, a registered FOID card and concealed carry permit holder, tells police it was stored in the center console of his black 2009 Dodge Ram — left unlocked in the driveway of his residence the night before.
Security footage shows a male with dark gloves and a black bookbag approaching the vehicle at 4 a.m. but after attempting to open a locked door, he’s seen proceeding toward the residence, the responding officer wrote in his report.
MAY 22
Among the items reported stolen from a 2013 Chevy Malibu parked outside the Windcrest Apartments mid-morning on a Wednesday: a pair of Kevin Durant signature shoes ($180 value), a Glock 17 ($539) and the case the pistol was stored in.
The victim tells police he’d spent part of the morning at a friend’s house and was inside for maybe two hours. When he went to leave, the driver’s side door, passenger door and trunk were all open and his valuables were gone.
Police aren’t given much to go on: the man “did not want to have his vehicle processed for evidence at this time,” the responding officer wrote in his report.
MAY 26
At some point in the two-week period between a woman moving out of the Champaign residence she shared with her then-boyfriend and moving back in with her parents in Farmer City, two of her four firearms go missing.
She kept her Beretta and Taurus handguns secured in a safe. As for the Glock 19 and Smith & Wesson Shield, “she claims (both) were secured in the trunk of her vehicle,” the responding officer wrote in his report.
But when she gets to Farmer City, they’re nowhere to be found in her 2019 Dodge Charger. She tells the officer the vehicle “should have been secured but with her moving items back and forth, it is unknown if the trunk would have been left unsecured.”
When reached by police, the ex vehemently denies any involvement, saying he wasn’t at the residence when she packed up and left and that she moved out without telling him.
MAY 26
For future reference, the responding officer gives a woman instructions on proper firearm transportation and legal places to shoot after hearing this account of a missing Taurus G2 9mm handgun:
Somewhere, sometime in the five previous days — where or when, the woman can’t say — her loaded handgun is taken from her unlocked Chevy Cobalt.
She typically keeps the gun in her home but had gone out shooting and left it loose — fully loaded, with a round in the chamber — in her glovebox.
Wrote the responding officer: “I asked where she went shooting, and she told me, just out in the country. I asked for more details about this. (She) said she doesn’t know where she shoots; she just drives until she finds somewhere with no one around. She told me she does this for practice because going to the range is too expensive.”
When asked what type of ammunition she keeps in her firearm, the woman reaches into her pocket and hands him a Blazer Brass 9mm Full Metal Jacket.
She is instructed to contact police if she happens to find the missing firearm.