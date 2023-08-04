During the first six months of 2023, Danville police filed nine reports of firearms reported stolen and one confirmed found.
The latter happened in January, when a man pulled over for no working rear registration light confirmed that the odor the officer smelled instantly was indeed burnt cannabis — and there was plenty more of it in the Nike bag next to him. Upon closer inspection, police also found a 9mm pistol that came back to a stolen gun report in Champaign.
In Part 2 of an open records-generated miniseries, we detail what officers were told about the firearms reported stolen and yet to be found.
JANUARY 1
Central Illinois gun safety instructors looking for real-world, close-the-home examples to teach first-time firearm owners get a doozy, just hours into the new year.
Reported missing from the glove compartment of a Danville woman’s 2021 Nissan Rogue: a black semi-automatic Ruger LCP .380 handgun with a built-in laser. When she says she last remembers seeing it — four days earlier — it was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one chambered.
When asked whether the vehicle is typically left unlocked, the responding officer gets the wrong answer from the woman’s husband: Yes, while parked in the family’s detached two-car garage, which is usually locked.
But here’s the thing, the officer wrote in his report: “If the garage’s north main entrance is not closed hard enough, the door will not latch and lock. (The husband) stated that a day or two ago, he noticed the north main door not fully latched.”
There are no surveillance cameras on site and no suspects are identified.
JANUARY 27
A case of she-said, he-said between a married couple on the outs doesn’t produce any actionable evidence.
The woman charges that her husband — who’d moved out of their Danville residence a month-and-a-half ago — took the Taurus firearm from the bag she kept it in when he came over to help with the kids while she was out.
She says she watched doorbell cam footage of him leaving the house, and “it looked like he was trying to hide a gun by the way he was holding his arm.”
His story: She’s mad and making it all up because he had the power turned off at the residence. Why would he do such a thing? “He stated that he saw on the cameras that she had another man in his house last night,” the officer wrote.
The gun is is entered into Illinois State Police’s LEADS database as stolen. It’s yet to be found.
FEBRUARY 28
After spending three nights in jail following his arrest for domestic battery, a man returns to his Danville apartment and finds it ransacked, he tells police.
The giveaway: Several of his hats are missing.
How did a burglar access the apartment? As the responding officer noted in his report, the man “stated that his front door does not lock and several subjects frequently enter his residence so he had no subject information.”
The firearm reported stolen from his closet is a SAR USA 9mm semiautomatic handgun that the man says he just purchased the previous month, for $500 from Greg’s Gun Gallery in Danville.
“It should be noted,” the officer wrote, “(the man) was unable to produce any documents for the firearm and was unsure of the exact make and model of the gun.”
He doesn’t wish to file a report about the missing hats, only the gun.
APRIL 4
A Danville woman reports a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380 handgun stolen from a cabinet in her basement.
The victim isn’t able to identify any particular suspects. She does mention holding a birthday party at the residence two nights earlier “but did not advise any names for individuals at the party,” the responding officer wrote.
APRIL 5
After being checked out at a local hospital following a domestic battery incident, a Danville woman returns home and immediately begins searching for her firearm — a black SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun with a red dot.
She tells police she last saw it on the living room floor during the incident and figured her brother came in afterward and hid it somewhere in the house. But it’s nowhere to be found.
Nor are both magazines, one of which the woman says she always kept loaded. She tells the responding officer that the magazine that stays in the handgun is unloaded, explaining “she just wants to scare the person if an encounter occurs where she has to point it at them.”
The alleged abuser, suspected of taking the gun, likely split for Chicago, the woman tells police.
MAY 13
Nature calls as a Danville man is partaking in the video gambling offerings at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street.
Then the following happens, according to the account he gives police:
He enters the restroom and sets his black G2C 9mm pistol on the toilet, only to forget to pick it back up when he leaves. When he realizes his mistake a short while later, he goes back and discovers the gun is gone.
He’d seen two men and a woman enter and exit the same restroom, then leave in a blue Toyota sedan. So he hops in his vehicle and follows them for five-and-a-half miles, all the way to the Circle K on South Bowman Ave.
Once there, he calls Danville police to share his story and belief that a man armed with a stolen gun is now on the premises.
No firearm is ever found. However, as an officer is questioning one of the suspected bathroom thieves, it’s discovered that he has three active warrants against him — two in Vermilion County, Ill., one in Vermillion County, Ind. — for domestic battery, failure to appear for resisting an officer and failure to appear for traffic infractions.
He’s searched before he’s arrested. No gun.
Two officers go back to the Marathon station in hope of reviewing footage but “the employee was not able to work the system,” according to the incident report.
JUNE 6
Roughly four months after last seeing her Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm pistol in her closet, a Danville woman reports it — and the box she stored it in — missing.
She “advised she called multiple family members and asked if they took the firearm for some reason,” the officer wrote in his report.
No luck.
The pistol is the only thing missing from the home, she tells police. That includes the firearms her husband keeps in a gun safe in another part of the house, all of which were accounted for.
While she isn’t able to produce any paperwork for the pistol — it was still inside the case with the gun, she says — the woman does remember purchasing it from Dunham’s Sports in Danville.
When contacted by police, an assistant manager at the store is able to confirm the purchase — for $609.99 — and provide the officer with a serial number, which is entered into the LEADS database.
JUNE 23
Police aren’t given much to go on when they respond to a Danville woman’s report of a pistol stolen from her room.
It’s purple and was purchased from the old North Big R on North Vermilion Street about five or six years ago, she says.
Make, she can’t say. Model, price, serial number, receipt … she’s not able to provide any of it.
The woman last remembers seeing the gun roughly three months ago, in the box she kept it in, in her closet. But when she went to clean out the closet the night before, it was nowhere to be found.
She tells police she had friends and family over last Saturday night and that “the whole party had access to the house,” the responding officer wrote in his report. But no suspects immediately come to mind.
The woman tells officers she’ll look for a photo or her receipt for the firearm.