URBANA — A former OSF HealthCare employee says she was fired for speaking up about practices allegedly jeopardizing patients’ health, safety and legal rights — among them the handling of certain deceased patients’ bodies — at OSF hospitals in Urbana and Danville.
A lawsuit against Peoria-based OSF HealthCare was filed Tuesday in federal court in Urbana by Lisa Comrie, a registered nurse for more than 25 years who last oversaw risk management for OSF’s eastern region that includes OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, along with OSF urgent care centers and medical office buildings.
The 54-year-old Comrie, of Catlin, had worked as regional director of risk management for OSF’s predecessor in Urbana and Danville, Presence Health, starting in 2017, and then worked for OSF after OSF acquired the two hospitals in Urbana and Danville in 2018.
She was fired last March.
Currently, “she is still looking for a job,” said her attorney, David Fish of Fish Potter Bolanos of Naperville and Chicago.
“We’re proud of her for standing up and being a whistleblower,” Fish said. “She’s obviously taking a lot of risk by coming forward and by filing this lawsuit and is going against a massive employer and health care organization, but she feels very strongly in her claim.”
OSF HealthCare was contacted by The News-Gazette about the lawsuit, and said it’s unable to comment on pending litigation.
Comrie contended she was fired, in part, for handling an event that had occurred in October 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart in which an obese COVID-19 patient had died and was too large to fit through the door of the hospital morgue.
The suit states Comrie called area funeral homes and found one with a morgue that could accommodate the patient, but because the funeral home lacked manpower to transport the patient’s remains from the hospital, Comrie and the hospital president assisted in transporting the body.
The suit also states Comrie complained to her boss, Becky Robinson, that OSF allegedly lacked a clear process for disposing of the bodies of indigent patients or unclaimed bodies once they were moved to the hospitals’ morgues.
“As a result of this failure, deceased patients’ remains languished in OSF hospitals’ morgues for months,” the suit states. “The corpses would begin to liquify, allowing malodorous smells to leak outside the morgue due to neglect and delay.”
The suit states Comrie obtained cost-efficient bids from local funeral homes to take the unclaimed bodies within her region but that Robinson dismissed her complaints and efforts.
“OSF terminated Comrie for her opposition to its abhorrent treatment of deceased patients’ remains and for her resolution of the incident with the obese patient,” the suit goes on to state. “Had plaintiff stood by and refused to take the actions she did, the deceased patient’s body described above would have remained in the ICU outside of cold storage for hours and likely days.”
The lawsuit further contends Comrie was also fired for repeatedly complaining about how OSF handled adverse health care events in Urbana and Danville, “which she reasonably believed that OSF was at fault and where patients suffered preventable, and in some instances, catastrophic results.”
One example mentioned in the lawsuit claims that on or about June 19, 2021, a patient who came to the emergency room at the Urbana hospital was told he was ready for discharge.
“The patient pleaded to staff stating he could not leave because he could not walk. Emergency department staff physically picked him up and put him in a wheelchair and wheeled him out of the emergency department ramp where he was assisted from the wheelchair and placed on the sidewalk,” the suit states.
“Staff then instructed him to get up and leave the premises or the police would be called for trespassing. After the patient did not get up and leave, police were contacted,” it goes on to state.
Police who came to the hospital became concerned about the patient’s condition as they talked to him and asked the nursing staff to come and check on him because he didn’t appear to be breathing, the lawsuit states. CPR was started and the patient was brought back into the hospital and died the same day.
Among some of the other allegations in the 22-page lawsuit:
- A patient who came to the Danville hospital after suffering a stroke was allegedly transferred to the wrong hospital, resulting in a delay in care. While the patient was eventually taken to the right hospital in Chicago, Comrie contended her request for a “root cause analysis” following an adverse health care event was denied.
- OSF allegedly “repeatedly” failed to comply with reporting and court-filing requirements related to the involuntary commitment of mental-health patients.
- During her employment, “Comrie repeatedly complained to Robinson and others in management that OSF was improperly billing Medicare or altering such bills for claims being submitted to Medicare for reimbursement. OSF lacked standardization of process when it came to adjusting patients’ bills,” the suit states.
- OSF also stated Comrie was fired because she met with a patient’s family without authorization after the death of their child and that she uploaded photos of the event, and those statements were false.
- That Robinson had allegedly indicated she needed more males on the risk management team and that Comrie was also terminated because she is female.
The suit is asking the court to reinstate Comrie to her job and/or to award money damages of an unspecified amount.