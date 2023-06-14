Drop a question into Kathy's Mailbag BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — For people passing the McDonald’s restaurant on North Neil Street in Champaign for the next few days, no need to call 911.
The Champaign Fire Department will be training there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
As reported by News-Gazette business writer Debra Pressey, the restaurant at 1812 N. Neil St. closed on Monday to prepare for a tear-down and a complete rebuild.
Blake Linders, president of the company that owns that McDonald’s, said the"state of the art" restaurant will hopefully reopen in three to four months with a double drive-through and a play land. The building is anticipated to cost about $2.7 million.
Firefighters like to take advantage of training opportunities in buildings set for demolition before the wrecking ball moves in. They will use theatrical smoke to mimic the conditions they’d find in a real fire that requires rescuing folks.
Crews will rotate through skills stations, lasting about 40 minutes each, in either the morning or the afternoon.