SAVOY — Natural gas piping and internet service to a building at a Savoy strip mall were damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Eddie Bain, Savoy Fire Department public information officer, said investigators are not sure what caused the natural gas to escape from behind the strip mall at 1333 Savoy Plaza, causing the fire. Firefighters were dispatched about 4 p.m.
“When we arrived, there was fire, but it was on the outside of the building around where all the gas lines and gas meters for that particular section are located. It was quite a bit of fire,” Bain said.
The natural gas service served four businesses in the building.
An Ameren service crew responded shut the gas off in the underground main while firefighters “put a hose stream” on the fire, Bain said.
“You have to be real careful when you have natural gas burning,” he said. “If you just put the fire out you have a lot of natural gas leaking.”
Afterward, the building was vented using an exhaust fan.
Bain said the natural gas piping and a nearby internet service were damaged. The building itself did not sustain damage.
Tolono, Edge Scott and Eastern Prairie fire departments also responded via mutual aid.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 7:15 p.m.