A Champaign Fire Department spokesman says a fireplace is to blame for a blaze that damaged a house early Thursday morning.
Randy Smith says crews were called to 915 West Vine Street at around 5:50 a.m. He says they saw light smoke coming from the attic and eaves of the two-story home when they arrived on scene.
Smith says there was one occupant home at the time of the fire. He says the resident heard the smoke alarm go off, saw smoke near the corners of the fireplace and called 9-1-1.
Smith says firefighters found flames in the wall near the fireplace. He says they opened the interior wall and the ceiling in that area to make sure the fire hadn't spread any further.
Smith says there was minor smoke damage in the house.
A dollar damage estimate was not available. There were no injuries.