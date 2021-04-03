CHAMPAIGN — Fire that extended beyond the smoker pit of a west Champaign restaurant Saturday morning has closed it for a while.
Just before 6 a.m., firefighters received multiple reports that there was fire inside Li’l Porgy’s, 1917 W. Springfield Ave., and coming out the roof.
Firefighters found a fire in the commercial cooking pit that extended to the roof from the exhaust flue.
Passersby were seeing flames both inside and coming from the flue, said fire department spokesman Randy Smith.
Even though firefighters got the flames out quickly, there was smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke throughout the business.
That meant the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had to be notified and will have to inspect before the business can reopen.
Smith was unable to estimate how long clean-up and repair would take. Firefighters broke the front windows to vent smoke.
The fire was accidental and mostly contained to the cooking pit, he said. There were employees in the building but no one was hurt.
A less extensive fire at Black Dog on Friday night also closed that business for Saturday.
At 7:22 p.m., a passerby reported flames coming from the roof of the restaurant at 320 N. Chestnut St., in downtown Champaign.
“It was the flue pipe for the smoker,” Smith said of the origin of the flames, which firefighters put out quickly with extinguishers.
Co-owner Pedro Heller said workers needed time to clean up but said the damage was not very bad. Black Dog was already going to be closed for Easter Sunday and Monday, he said.