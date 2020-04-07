CHAMPAIGN — A man in his 80s is the first Champaign County resident to die from COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde announced Monday.
“Our public health recommendations remain the same in light of this sobering news,” Pryde said. “We encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible, and if you do not have to go out, please do not. Social distancing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
No further information was available about the county’s first fatality, which wasn’t included among the 33 additional deaths in four other counties reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Monday.
“It’s understandable that this news is alarming and leaves many people wondering what may come next,” Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said. “Our community’s resolve is now being tested in a new and challenging way.”
Of the 63 cases in Champaign County, which includes 22 people described as recovered, four are between the ages of 81 and 90, with another four in the 71-to-80 range, according to CUPHD figures.
The largest group of confirmed cases here is the 31-to-40 age bracket (17 cases), followed by 51-to-60 (15).
Statewide, at least 70 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities have been among people who also had a chronic health condition, most commonly hypertension, diabetes or heart disease, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during Monday’s daily briefing in Chicago.
Pryde’s announcement came minutes before the mid-afternoon release of updated state figures, which also included 1,006 new COVID-19 cases in the state, boosting the total to 12,262 and 307 deaths to date.
Among the new cases added in East Central Illinois were:
— A second positive case in Ford County, a man in his 80s.
That county’s public health department said 27 tests have been completed and sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health State Lab. Fifteen have been negative; the county is still awaiting the results of 10 others.
— Two new cases in Piatt County, bringing the total to three, according to the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
A fourth Piatt County case, involving a Michigan man, will be counted in Michigan.
One of the two new cases in Piatt County is a 47-year-old woman currently in Chicago, and the other is a 32-year-old female health care worker who works at a hospital in Urbana and is recovering at home, according to the health department.
— Douglas County now has 10 confirmed cases, the latest involving a man in his 60s.
— There were no new cases reported Monday in Vermilion County.