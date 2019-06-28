URBANA — If you put off paying your property taxes in Champaign County, you’re about out of time. The first installment is due Monday.
For those who want to pay in person Monday, the county treasurer’s office is offering extended hours that day, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will also be open during the noon hour. The office is in the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
Other options:
— Put your tax payment in the mail. A July 1 postmark will be accepted as an on-time payment, according to Treasurer Laurel Prussing.
— Deposit your payment in the 24-hour drop box under the flagpole in the south circle drive at Brookens.
Late payments are subject to a 1.5 percent penalty charge per month, or any portion of a month, which is required under state law.