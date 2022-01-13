URBANA - Two Champaign teens have been arrested for the alleged murder of a ride-sharing driver in Urbana Wednesday night.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said the victim was discovered unresponsive about 6:23 p.m.in the street on South Vine at Burkwood Court, just south of Florida Avenue. He was taken to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the victim of an apparent single gunshot wound to the back.
That person’s name has not been released pending notification of his family. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
His vehicle was found just a few blocks north of where he was at Vine and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Urbana and Champaign detectives worked together to locate the two suspects at an undisclosed location in Champaign.
The teens are 16 and 17 and initial police investigation suggests they intended to rob the driver.
They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and are likely to appear in court Friday.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crimes Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
The death is the first fatal shooting of the new year and comes on the heels of the deadliest year in memory for both Urbana and Champaign police.
Urbana had 10 homicides last year, all by gunfire.