CHAMPAIGN — Want to ask Rodney Davis about any of the hot-button issues in the 2020 election?
You may have a chance to do so next week — but it involves a road trip to Decatur.
On Monday, the Republican U.S. representative who’s been criticized locally for not being accessible enough to constituents, announced plans to hold a series of “Open Government Nights.”
The kickoff is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Richland Community College, where Davis will be joined in a Q&A-style event by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.
The format, according to Davis’ communications director, will involve audience members writing down questions on cards. The moderator — who on Monday will be Herald and Review Editor Chris Coates — will then choose the questions that Davis is asked to answer.
“We’ll get to as many as possible,” Davis spokeswoman Ashley Phelps said. “As long as it’s a question, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be put in the queue to be answered.”
Phelps said future events haven’t been scheduled, but they’ll follow a similar format. She said a Champaign-Urbana date has yet not been discussed.
In a statement, Davis said: “Ensuring constituents have an opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials continues to be my priority. Open Office Hours allow me to have personal, one-on-one conversations with people about the issues they care about. Open Government Nights will allow people to discuss issues facing our government at the state and federal levels.”
Since being elected to Congress in 2013, Davis has held 68 open office hour events and his staff has set up 106 traveling help desks to assist “constituents with casework or take down policy concerns,” Phelps said.
Still, he has come under fire for not making himself available to voters in Champaign-Urbana, particularly to groups opposed to his policies.
Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons, of Urbana, said she found the timing of Davis’ announcement “interesting, considering the fact many in our district have been calling for him to hold public, free town halls.
“Davis didn’t find that to be profitable for him and refused,” Ammons said. “I only hope he’ll listen to his constituents and take their concerns to heart for the remainder of his time in office.”
The series was billed by Davis as a joint event with state lawmakers — “to allow constituents an opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials at the state and federal level on important issues.”
But Monday’s announcement was news to Democrats in Davis’ congressional district, with both Reps. Sue Scherer, who represents parts of Springfield and Decatur, and Katie Stuart, of Collinsville, saying they hadn’t been contacted by his office.
The news made Democrat Naomi Jakobsson think back to her time as a state representative, when she said she regularly held town hall meetings in local venues “where as many people who wanted to come could be there.”
Jakobsson found the choice of Decatur for Monday’s event noteworthy, saying Davis was likely seeking “friendly territory” for the first stop.
“I think he doesn’t want to feel he’s being challenged,” she said. “He finds a little friendlier audience in Decatur. I wouldn’t say people are unfriendly in Champaign-Urbana, but they want to discuss things that are important to them, and they want him to let them know his reasons and his thoughts behind what’s going on.”
This form of outreach differs from one Davis adopted in 2017, when he held multiple telephone town halls with the public.
They were met with mixed reviews, with as many as 14,000 people dialing into a 65-minute call in which Davis had time to take 17 questions. During a similar event that lasted 45 minutes, Davis answered 11 questions.