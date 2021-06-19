URBANA - A University of Illinois student who admitted having cannabis that he intended to sell has been sentenced to two years of first offender probation.
Ryan Harper, 22, who listed an address in the 900 block of West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, will have no record of a conviction if he successfully completes the terms of his probation, which includes 20 days in jail and 30 hours of public service.
Harper pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver less than 30 grams of cannabis and in return a more serious charge alleging he had about 2 pounds of cannabis and cannabis edibles intended for sale was dismissed.
UI police investigated Harper after receiving tips about his sales. After a series of controlled buys, police obtained a judge’s permission to search his apartment and found the drugs and about $16,000 cash.
He was arrested there Dec. 3. Harper was given credit for 20 days already served.