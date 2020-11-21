URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted he had cannabis intended for sale in his home about a year ago has been sentenced to two years of first offender probation.
Should Jamie Maple Jr., 21, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Country Fair Drive, successfully complete his period of probation then he will have no record of a conviction.
He pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver fewer than 30 grams of cannabis.
Maple was arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, after officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-authorized search of his apartment and found about 100 grams of cannabis, scales, packaging materials, cash and three guns.
More serious charges alleging he had a larger amount of cannabis for sale and that he possessed guns without a firearm owner’s identification card were dismissed in return for his plea.