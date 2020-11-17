URBANA - A woman who admitted having a large amount of cannabis in her Urbana home almost a year ago has been sentenced to two years of first offender probation.
Kyeisha Richardson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Randy Rosenbaum to possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis. In return, the state dismissed a more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The charges stemmed from her arrest Dec. 18 because a man she knew had a bag filled with almost 6 pounds of cannabis in her home in the 500 block of Airport Road.
Co-defendant Oshae Cotton, 23, was sentenced in January to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 1 felony.
At the time of his arrest he was on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with his role in the June 2016 fatal shooting of Ericka Cox-Bailey of Champaign. Miss Bailey was a pedestrian struck down by a bullet intended for another man.
Illinois State Police had tried to stop Cotton for a traffic violation near U.S. 45 and Airport Road but he jumped from a moving van with a duffel bag in his hand. He tossed it as he ran, entering Richardson’s home.
Police found about 3 pounds of cannabis in that bag, then during a later court-authorized search of Richardson’s home, found an additional 5.6 pounds of cannabis, three handguns and ammunition.
If Richardson successfully completes her period of probation, she’ll have no record of a conviction for the possession. She was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service work and get a substance abuse evaluation.