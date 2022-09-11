First-year faculty adventures: 'I learned how to be a better teacher the hard way — by reading student evaluations'
Just like many of those 7,957 new freshmen about to enter Week 3 of college life may be experiencing, being a first-time professor can be a tad overwhelming in itself, as this week’s panel of UI faculty members can attest to.
MARNI BOPPART, professor of kinesiology and community health
“I teach a large lecture introductory course, KIN 150: Bioscience of Human Movement. My first day of teaching was a long time ago, but I have a distant memory of not sleeping the night before each lecture. I was a nervous wreck.
“I clearly remember making the very common mistake of hosing the students with too much information at a level that was far too advanced for a 100-level course. I probably covered 50 slides in a 50-minute lecture.
“I now struggle to get through 15 to 20. Just too many great stories to tell.”
MARK WOLTERS, associate teaching professor of business administration
“On my first day of teaching in Portugal when I was a young, thin, dashing, non-bald Ph.D. student — everything I am not these days — I was super nervous. I had not taught at that university before, and I definitely had not lectured in a large class, either.
“I remember walking into the lecture hall and being kind of lost in not knowing where to go. As I walked in, seemingly lost, one of the students looked at me and gave me a small smile as I looked like I could have been a lost exchange student.
“That helped me feel a bit less nervous, but what really helped was the look of horror that came on her face when I turned and went to the front of the classroom. She was so embarrassed that she smiled at her instructor.
“It keeps me smiling to this day. So, just remember to smile at everyone as it may make their day — even if it embarrasses the heck out of you.”
FRANCINA DOMINGUEZ, professor of atmospheric sciences
“I taught my first class as an assistant professor 13 years ago. It was a large, 100-plus student ‘Introduction to Weather and Climate’ general education class at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
“I had absolutely no clue what to expect because I had no experience with undergraduate students in the United States as I did my undergrad in Bogota, Colombia in a small university. I was very nervous.
“If I am being honest, those first classes were pretty bad. I went too fast and injected far too much math into this introductory course. I learned how to be a better teacher the hard way — by reading student evaluations.”
ADAM DAVIS, professor and head, crop sciences
“By the time I began teaching at the university level, I’d already had several years of experience teaching high school biology and chemistry, so most of my awkward rookie stories are from that time.
“Back in the day of chalkboards, I was showing how to balance redox equations for my chemistry class at San Francisco University High School and was vigorously raising a cloud of chalk dust from my scribbling, which made me sneeze.
“Unlike my speaking voice, my sneeze is absurdly loud. A girl in the front row screamed, and I had already begun for some odd reason to try to erase the droplets that I’d sneezed onto the chalkboard, smearing the equations.
“Another student said, ‘We’re going to need a minute to laugh about this one.’ And that’s exactly what they did.”
MARTIN GRUEBELE, James R. Eiszner Endowed Chair in chemistry
“Shortly after I started teaching at U of I in 1992, my students in the advanced graduate quantum mechanics class taught me a lesson. I would walk in the room, and rapidly fill the board with massive numbers of equations as I was talking through them at light speed and students were scribbling furiously.
“A couple of weeks into the semester, I came in and could not find any chalk in 164 Noyes Lab. A search next door also produced no chalk. So I was at a loss to write anything on the board while the students were trying to keep straight faces.
“I finally did find some, but with 15 minutes already gone, I had to simplify the material a bit, and the students were scribbling less furiously.
“That’s when I first realized that less is more. The last time I taught that class, I covered only about a third of the material that I rammed through in the first year, but I think more of it was understood. I’ve been doing the same for many years now: never more than six slides’ worth or six boards’ worth in a lecture.
“No one has stolen the chalk since then.”
JASON CHAMBERS, associate professor of advertising
“The thing that I remember most about my first few weeks at the University of Illinois is the tragedy of September 11, 2001. I came to the university in August 2001, so September 11th occurred in my first few weeks of class.
"I was a new professor straight out of graduate school at The Ohio State University, and I was still figuring out a bunch of things then we had the national and international impact of a terrorist attack.
“My first office was a converted broom closet on the top floor of Gregory Hall. I didn’t have a window and my door was solid wood. So, once I went into the office, I was pretty closed off from the outside world.
"While we certainly got our news via the internet, it wasn’t something that we kept running throughout the day. So, I had no awareness of the attack until I stepped out of my office. When I did, I came across a colleague who said, 'a plane crashed into the World Trade Center.'
"My image was of a small single-engine plane, not a true airliner. Further, just as I was learning more about what happened and beginning to process the event I had to get to class. The class was a new one for me and took place at 11 a.m., but rather than teach the subject, I let students talk about what was happening. We were all trying to process the event from our own point of view.
"My only stipulation was that they talk from the area of facts that they’d heard from a reputable source, not opinion or rumor. To say that rumors were running wild would be an understatement. Nonetheless, I think that having the time to talk about what was happening at least helped to calm them — and me — for a bit.
“So, that was my first few weeks at the university. I think the lesson I took from it all was the importance of remaining calm even in a crisis. Additionally, I learned that even though we may think of them as 'kids,' our students are actually young adults who can process and think more deeply about information than we sometimes credit them for.”
LESLEY WEXLER, John D. Colombo law professor
“When I taught my first law school class — Torts — I had two second-career students. One had been a police officer and one had been a high school teacher and both were significantly older than I.
“And both felt pretty comfortable challenging my authority. It was nerve-wracking at first, but by mid-semester, we came to an understanding that we could all be experts in our own domains.
“I learned how to be in charge while still maintaining a respectful back-and-forth with people who had a different perspective on the material. I did have to draw the line, though, when the high school teacher told me that pop culture examples were distracting rather than illuminating.
“I still watch copious amounts of television to ‘prepare for class.’”
BO LI, professor and chair, statistics
“I remember teaching STAT 512: Applied Linear Regression at Purdue University. I taught a 75-minute lecture on Tuesday and Thursday.
“I spent the whole day and night of Monday and Wednesday to prepare this 75-minute lecture and I still did not feel I had enough time for the preparation.
“Now, it is mind-boggling for me why I need that much time to prepare this class. But I do remember one student wrote me a comment: ‘Dr. Li spoke too fast and too much. Each time after the class, my brain was fried.’”
RUBY MENDENHALL, Kathryn Lee Baynes Dallenbach professor in liberal arts and sciences
“What I remember most about my first week of teaching was that I was very nervous. At the time, I was an assistant professor in sociology and African American studies here.
“Now, I enjoy walking around and interacting with students. I am always inspired by their gifts and genius that we often underestimate.”
LYNNE DEARBORN, professor of architecture
“Very early in my career, I was selected to serve in the U.S. Peace Corps. I expressed to the person who told me I had been selected that because my education and experience was in architecture, I was only interested in a posting where I could use that expertise.
“I was sent to the School of Building and Civil Engineering at the Fiji Institute of Technology in Suva, Fiji. Within a few weeks of arriving, nearly all the other faculty had introduced themselves to me, but with each introduction by architecture faculty, they told me they were departing to go overseas for further education and would be happy to provide me with the notes they used for their teaching.
“I was only a few years out of my professional degree program so I was very happy to accept any guidance from those with experience. I eagerly took whatever they offered.
“By the end of three weeks, I was the only faculty member remaining to teach architecture courses and the several classes in other campus programs that required architectural expertise. Not long after, I was joined by a very seasoned retired professor of architecture from the University of Auckland in New Zealand. For the next two years, he and I were the department of architecture and split the instructional duties.
“There were many points along the way when the phrase, ‘Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore’ came to mind as I learned how my knowledge translated — or didn’t — to Fiji’s design/building culture and the unusual ins and outs of the tertiary education system developed during its 96-year history as a British crown colony.”
JENNY AMOS, Laura Hahn faculty scholar in bioengineering
“It was January of 2009 when I came to campus. I had just finished a postdoc experience and I was ready to take on the world as a faculty member.
“I had taught before as a TA and as a seventh-grade science teacher, but I had never overseen a college course. I was teaching my first class on campus, which was an upper-level biomaterials course for bioengineers.
“The first few weeks, I was barely a week ahead of the students in terms of my lecture notes, so the class lacked flow and organization. I realized that I needed to develop a process for linking weeks together more smoothly, so I decided to organize my notes in two- or three-week blocks where I would intentionally preview what topics were coming up, as well as refer to what we previously covered.
“This simple mode of previewing and reflecting helped bring organization to the course and made clear to students the layout of the course — as it flowed in my mind — and it’s something that I still do to this day.”
MICHAEL TWIDALE, iSchool professor and Ph.D. program director
“I remember preparing to teach my first course: a freshman ‘Introduction to Computing for non-majors’ at Lancaster University in the UK. The university arranged a workshop series for people new to teaching. That included giving a short talk in a huge lecture theatre.
"While doing our talk, we were told to look round the lecture theatre and practice making eye contact with the audience. All obvious stuff, practicing how to read a big room to see if people were following what you are saying.
"But what amazed and horrified me was realizing how well I could see those audience members, and indeed that I could get such a good sense of what they were doing and whether they were bored, interested or not paying attention at all. Amazed because I had no idea how much detail you could see when you are standing on the stage of a lecture theatre. Horrified because I suddenly had flashbacks to those lectures I had attended as a student where I was completely bored or surreptitiously reading a newspaper.
"Even when you are sat way in the back, you are not the invisible little dot that you think. The design of those raked lecture theatres works both ways. Just as they give a student a really good view of the professor all the way at the front, so too they give the professor a really good view of what a student is doing all the way at the back.
"Oops! Shudder!”
KARLE FLANAGAN, senior statistics instructor
“I remember being super nervous the first time I taught Stat 100 in January of 2014 at UIUC. Prior to the first day of class, the biggest class I had ever taught had 13 students. My first Stat 100 class had 150 students, which I thought was crazy.
"I was so nervous about talking in front of that many people. The nervousness leading up to it was the worst, but once I started, after about five minutes, it really wasn't that bad.
"Now, I love teaching large classes and couldn't imagine doing anything else. This semester, I have over 1,500 Stat 100 students. Now, 150 students seems like such a small class.”