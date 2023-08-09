FISHER — Village trustees will consider awarding $30,000 grants to a pair of local businesses and are expected to begin the process of replacing a bridge in town that has begun to show its age.
Village President Mike Bayler said the board will consider TIF redevelopment agreements with both Topline Properties and Helpingstine Accounting — each for $30,000.
Bayler said Topline owner Abraham Martinez has purchased a downtown building in the 100 block of South Third Street. He wants to use the grant money to renovate it.
Martinez will either use the building for his business home office or lease it out.
Bayler said Martinez bought the building, which had not been used for a couple of years, from Jim Cochran, who had previously used it as a radio and transmitter repair business.
Martinez operates a roofing business and buys and renovates homes. He also bought the former Blue Star restaurant building and is renovating it. A Mexican restaurant named “El Jefe” is slated to open there in mid-September.
The other TIF grant would go to Gale Helpingstine, who operates Helpingstine Accounting in downtown.
Bayler said Helpingstine wants to do work on the floor and exterior of the building, where he has operated his business for what Bayler estimates is about 25 years.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
The board is also expected to approve a resolution petitioning the Champaign County Board for participation in the replacement of the Sangamon Street bridge on U.S. 136.
Bayler said the county would be asked to pay half the cost.
“It’s showing its age,” Bayler said. “It’s had some stuff washed out.”
Bayler said the bridge is still safe, but it’s time it be replaced.