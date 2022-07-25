Fisher queen a quick study
New Fisher Community Fair queen Lacey Cotter is well on her way toward an associate degree at Parkland College.
The 18-year-old Fisher High School graduate will be a sophomore this fall at Parkland. She hopes to work in some precision agriculture field, transferring to the University of Illinois to work toward an ag business degree — that is if some company doesn’t hire her first.
“Maybe something with drones or along the precision side of agriculture moving forward,” said Cotter, who much prefers to be outdoors and loves the farm life.
During an interview this week, Cotter was on the grounds of the Iroquois County Fair near Crescent City, where she showed her sheep.
“I love the farm life,” she said. “Just the experiences I’ve grown up with showing at different shows working with my sheep and the life lessons I’ve learned. It teaches you a lot of responsibilities, hard work. It’s very satisfying knowing that I worked hard to get there.”
The daughter of Todd and Kim Cotter of rural Fisher is also working as a summer intern at the Valent USA chemical research company in Seymour.
She said she enjoyed the fair pageant experience, marking her second year doing so.
Her experience in the Fisher High FFA chapter, where she served as secretary and reporter, helped her a great deal to be comfortable in a public-speaking role.
Cotter will be busy throughout the year representing the Fisher fair at various functions, including other pageants, and will compete at the Miss Illinois County Fair queen pageant in January.
Lucy Edwards was named Fisher Fair junior miss, while Josie Bonham was crowned little miss.