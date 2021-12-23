URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Wednesday set multimillion-dollar bonds for five people accused of the Monday murder of a man they allegedly intended to rob.
Trenton N. Jones, 27, of Champaign, was found deceased in an upstairs bedroom of a home in the 900 block of North Division Avenue in Urbana, a victim of a violent attack by someone using a World War II-era rifle that had a bayonet attached.
Urbana police detectives spent hours collecting conflicting statements and unraveling them to lead to the arrest of three men and two women.
Arrested late Monday and early Tuesday in connection with Mr. Jones’ fatal shooting and stabbing were Erion Davis-Murdock, 23, and his girlfriend, Shaniquh Johns, 29, both of the Division Avenue address; Ryan O. Mason, 30, and his girlfriend, Kareasha Alston, 27, who both listed an address in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign; and Jaquan Shorter, 23, a stepbrother to Davis-Murdock, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove, Urbana.
After hearing the details of the robbery scheme gone horribly awry, Judge Ben Dyer set bond for each of the three men at $5 million and the women at $2.5 million.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Urbana police were first alerted when Johns called 911 at 7:23 p.m. Monday to report a home invasion at her Division Avenue house by two armed, masked men who had forced their way in.
When police arrived, they found no one in the house except Mr. Jones. He was dead in an upstairs bedroom that showed signs of a violent attack. Rietz described him as an acquaintance of Davis-Murdock.
An autopsy revealed he had been shot in the chest with a rifle that had a bayonet attached that also pierced his chest, with both wounds leading to his death.
On a sofa in the first-floor living room, police found a handgun. They also found a coat with identification for Alston in the house.
They learned that Johns had called police on Mason’s phone from another Urbana home belonging to a relative of Davis-Murdock. He and Johns have a child in common, Rietz said, as do Alston and Mason.
As police were at the Division Avenue home, Johns, Davis-Murdock and Alston arrived there and posing as victims and began a series of statements about a home invasion. Mason was found at a nearby business and brought to the house.
Johns told police that two unknown men, one wearing a green-and-yellow full face mask and the other wearing a white full face mask, broke in her home while she was there with Alston and Mr. Jones.
The statements of the defendants eventually implicated each other. Johns and Davis-Murdock admitted that the plan was to lure Mr. Jones to their home to rob him, then make the incident appear like a home invasion.
Shorter was outside the home in a car and drove some of the others to and from the scene, including Mason and Davis-Murdock after the killing had happened, authorities said. He told police they left his car with the rifle.
Authorities are unclear about who was the shooter, so the group is currently charged with Mr. Jones’ murder under the theory that each is accountable for the actions of the others. They face 20 to 60 years in prison upon conviction. Whoever fired the fatal shot faces an additional 25 years.
A white sweatshirt with what appears to be blood on the sleeve and black pants found in a plastic bag in the backyard of the home from where Johns had called police may help authorities once it’s examined for DNA.
Police also took Shorter’s car to comb it for evidence. In the car, police found the masks that Johns had described being worn by the intruders.
All five defendants told the judge they were unable to afford their own attorneys, so Dyer appointed the public defender’s office to represent Mason and Alston.
Urbana attorneys Steve Beckett and Audrey Thompson were appointed to represent Shorter. Bloomington attorney Jennifer Patton was appointed for Davis-Murdock and Chicago and Danville attorney Hallie Bezner was appointed for Johns.
Dyer set Dec. 29 as the next court date for all five.
Both Davis-Murdock and Mason have prior gun-related convictions.
At age 15, Davis-Murdock was prosecuted as an adult for a March 2014 armed robbery, aggravated robbery and home invasion in Champaign. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for his role in the holdup of a woman and her daughter at gunpoint in their home on Harvard Street and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was paroled in April 2020 after serving about half his sentence and was due to be discharged from parole in April.
Mason was convicted in Champaign County in 2017 of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and sentenced to six years in prison in January 2018. He admitted that on Nov. 27, 2017, he had a stolen gun in a car that Champaign police found on him. He was released from prison in August 2020 and was due to be finished with parole in August 2022.
He also has a prior conviction from Cook County for armed robbery.
Mr. Jones’ death marks the ninth homicide of 2021 in Urbana. There have been more than 100 confirmed reports of shots fired in the city this year. Late last month, Mr. Jones had also been shot in the leg at Sunset Drive and Coler Avenue by an unknown person, according to an Urbana police report.