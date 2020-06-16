DANVILLE — Danville police responded to four shootings Sunday evening into Monday morning that left five people injured, including a 24-year-old Danville man who was shot in the head and remains in serious condition.
It’s unknown if any of the incidents are related, Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said, and no suspect information is available for any of the shootings.
The incidents began around 9:23 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Koehn Drive when police received multiple calls of shots fired, Webb said.
Witnesses told police there was a party at a house when someone started shooting toward it.
Two people who said they were at the party showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Webb said: a 41-year-old Danville man who was shot in the leg and a 49-year-old Danville man wounded in his back.
Both wounds were considered non-life-threatening.
While police were investigating the first shooting, officers heard several shots fired west of their location and found a shooting victim in the 900 block of Fowler Street.
The victim was a 19-year-old Danville man who was shot in the leg.
The victim said he was walking when a car drove by him and someone fired shots from it, Webb said.
Less than an hour later, shots were reported fired in the 900 block of Giddings Street, and when officers arrived, Webb said they found a 25-year-old Danville man who was shot in his shoulder.
He was sitting in his home when he heard multiple shots and one struck his shoulder, the victim told police. He was taken to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening wound, Webb said.
And shortly after 1 a.m., Danville police responded to the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old Danville man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, Webb said.
Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to call them at (217) 431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.