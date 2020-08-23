Tips? Email news@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Five people were injured in two shooting incidents hours apart late Saturday and early Sunday.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Champaign Police responded to the 900/1000 block of Bloomington Road for the report of shots fired. A 29-year-old male was found in the roadway with two gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police said a group of individuals were gathered outside of a local business. An unknown assailant then exited a vehicle and fired multiple times. The victim collapsed in the roadway and was then run over by the fleeing suspect vehicle, resulting in injuries to his left leg.
At 4:18 a.m. today, police responded to the 100 block of Kenwood Road for the report of a shooting. Shortly after, police learned four gunshot victims arrived at local hospitals by personal transport. Two 30-year-old males and a 37-year-old male arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A fourth victim, a 25-year-old male, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest and his prognosis is currently unknown.
Police said the victims were shot as a fight broke out at a party outside in the apartment complex common area.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous.