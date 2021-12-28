URBANA — A man who admitted he had a stolen gun in a vehicle more than a year ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber said Tuesday that he understood James Butler’s claim that he felt he needed a gun for protection but said the problem with that is that many young men feel that way and instead of resolving conflict with fists, people are ending up injured or dead by gunfire.
Webber’s sentence for Butler, 30, who listed addresses in Champaign and Tolono, was a year shy of what Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark had sought for Butler but more than what his attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, asked for.
Butler pleaded guilty in August to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, admitting that on June 28, 2020, he had a stolen 9 mm handgun in a car he was driving.
Clark said an Illinois State trooper pulled the car over for a traffic violation near Bradley and McKinley in Champaign and could smell cannabis. Butler admitted his license was revoked. That led to a search of the car that turned up the stolen gun under the center console.
Butler said he had found the gun and ammunition for it about a month earlier in a park.
To aggravate Butler’s sentence, Clark had Urbana police detective Ken Sprague testify about another incident — which Clark dismissed as part of Butler’s plea — in which he had a loaded gun in a car on Dec. 22, 2020.
Sprague said Butler was in a car that had stopped at a house on North Webber Street where suspected drug dealing was happening. When the car left the house, police tried to stop it but Butler, its driver, got out and ran. In the car under the driver’s seat police found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. There was also cannabis and a child in the car.
Sarm argued for the lesser sentence, saying Butler was working and that he had been shot in early July, proving his need to carry a gun for protection.
Butler told the judge that after being shot, he moved to Tolono to get away from other bad influences. He said he wanted to move to a different state and continue working to support his five children.
Webber noted that Butler was shot after he had been arrested two previous times for having loaded guns. He declined Sarm’s request to allow Butler to remain free another month.
Butler had previous convictions for forgery, theft, and driving under the influence, court records show.