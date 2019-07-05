The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for southern Champaign County until 6 p.m. Friday. More from the weather service:
* At 1256 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain causing urban and small stream flooding along county roads south of Champaign. Up to one and a half inches of rain have already fallen in less than an hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Savoy, Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Homer, Ogden, Pesotum, Broadlands, Allerton, Sadorus, Ivesdale, Longview and Willard Airport. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 218 and 230.