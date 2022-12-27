PARIS — Students will return from break as scheduled at Paris High School, but athletic events will be shifted due to damage caused by a fire suppression line break on Christmas.
Superintendent Jeremy Larson said Tuesday that the break caused “significant damage to the building. Despite precautions being taken to prevent such an incident, including keeping the building at 65 degrees and conducting regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the line broke and flooded the school with water, causing damage to flooring, electrical systems and other cables.”
School will resume Jan. 4, he said, but athletic events will be rescheduled to different locations while the gym floor is being repaired. There is no specific timeline for when the repairs will be completed, Larson said.