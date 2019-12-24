The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois Counties are under a freezing fog advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
There will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility with the potential of frost on bridges and overpasses.
So be sure to use caution as you drive around the area and turn on your headlights.