DANVILLE — Danville firefighters believe food left cooking unattended on a stove may have caused a fire that heavily damaged a house.
Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Sherman Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and saw smoke when they pulled up, according to Capt. Justin Watt.
The occupants were already safely out of the 11 / 2 story house, where fire extended into the attic, prompting firefighters to cut holes in the roof to make sure all the fire was out.
“It started in the kitchen and it’s leaning toward an unattended pan on the stove,” said Watt of the cause.
Because of the damage, the occupants will not be able to live in the house a while, he said. He did not have a damage estimate.
An investigator is looking into the fire, he said.
Although the fire was out in about 20 minutes, firefighters remained there for more than two hours.