ROBERT JONES can’t imagine a school year at Illinois without students living on campus and faculty teaching in classrooms, pandemic or no pandemic.
“We believe the residential experience is an absolutely critical component of the education mission of land-grant universities,” the UI chancellor said during a back-to-school-themed Wednesday webinar put on by the Lincoln Forum, Politico and the Union League Club of Chicago.
“We plan to offer as much in-person instruction as we possibly can, and the residential occupancy will be restricted in terms of space in health and safety allowance.”
Among the other topics he weighed in on:
New visa rules for international students preventing them from taking exclusively online classes:
- “The fact that we are planning to have a hybrid form of delivering education should allow us to still be able to admit those international students,” he said.
But “this may have a very negative impact on the number of students that actually come to our universities, even more so than what we were concerned about before. Because now the greatest issue: If I come to Illinois, and if something happens beyond the university control that causes it to close down, will I be forced to leave the country?”
Enrollment expectations:
- “Up until yesterday, we were greatly encouraged that we would not have any significant decline. … There probably will be a slight downturn, we anticipate, in international students that may have visa problems.
“But we do anticipate that our undergraduate enrollment overall may be on par with last year and may even be slightly higher. We’re hearing from parents and from families a very strong desire to return to campus.”
The cost of COVID-19:
- “We already know that this has cost us in excess of $80 million, and that was up through the end of the fiscal year, but a lot of it is going to depend on how many students actually return. And of course we haven’t mentioned the A word yet: our athletics program.
“One of the biggest issues for us is whether or not there’s going to be football in the fall and whether or not there’s going to be basketball subsequent to that.”
BEN ZIGTERMAN