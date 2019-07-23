CHAMPAIGN — Jaime Roundtree has been thinking about Booker T. Washington STEM Academy and his potential role there for some time — even though his 15 years in Unit 4 hadn’t, until recently, included a stop at that particular school.
It was a destination people suggested he was a fit for when he first entered the district as a classroom teacher at South Side Elementary in 2005, then a place he considered as he rose through the ranks — to assistant principal at Bottenfield Elementary in 2010, then principal of Barkstall Elementary in 2012.
“There are so many times I have almost come here,” he said. “Logistically, it was tough for me the couple times I considered it. And then I moved into administration, and the opportunities were at these buildings. At the time, I was just like: Much as I want to be amongst the African American kids to support them and be a voice for them and a role model or image to help them see themselves in leadership and in a positive light, the dynamics of our district also had kids that didn’t have that in these other buildings.
“Not only did they not have black teachers or black administrators or black leaders in their buildings, there were very few of them. So that was just as valuable to me to be there for those kids.”
Last October, the district placed then-BTW Principal Thea Perkins on a paid administrative leave for unspecified reasons. Eventually, Perkins and Unit 4 reached a settlement and her employment was terminated, leaving the position open for a permanent leader. Deciding it was finally his time, Roundtree stepped down from his district-level position — director of elementary teaching and learning — and interviewed for the job, which formally became his on July 1, after months of interim leadership.
“I’ve gotten lots of encouraging responses for my coming here, which has been very flattering and exciting — a good, very warm welcome from the staff and district and community,” he said. “But by no means am I the reason this building is going to be successful. It’s going to be the people who have already been here.
“My job is to try to help the people who are really doing the work get what they need to continue the work, and maybe help with some of the miscommunication — some of the narratives that aren’t necessarily true. Sometimes there are reputations schools have, but if you can see it for its beauty and its intent and effort, we can shift that narrative.”
Staff writer Lyndsay Jones sat down with Roundtree for a finish-this-sentence-style interview.
Before I came into the district ... I grew up on the west side of Chicago. I was a civilian in a war zone and I was not a soldier. It’s kind of a badge of honor.
But I had tons of friends who were ... and that’s traumatic — watching people die and get sick from drugs and these different things that are happening: mental health, trauma and being exposed to all of that. But I look back on it, and I remember the beauty of it, too, the community aspect of parts of it. My friends, who maybe weren’t involved in the best things, were huge assets to their families in terms of taking care of their families and doing what they had to do and being leaders for me.
So you look back — at the block picnics and when they’d pop open the fire hydrants and the water would go up, and the football between the houses in the alleys and laying up crates because we didn’t have hoops for basketball — we had to put crates up against telephone poles — those were fun times, all great things we did.
Hip hop became ... a big part of who I am and who I will always be.
I came from a very nontraditional, dysfunctional family with a lot of internal trauma from things that had happened, but hip hop was always there for me. For me, it was an opportunity to connect and communicate with the world. It became a vehicle.
But it also became my system of education. I learned a lot of black history from that. Even growing up in a household with parents that were politically active, I had a different lens, but hip hop was that vehicle for that because hip hop was all about not being part of the establishment or challenging the establishment or questioning the establishment.
That was a huge draw for me, so I just became enamored with it. ... So we started a group and that was it. That was who I was. It gave me an identity. It gave me a place and a why to get up every day, even when things weren’t going good in my family.
Those experiences translate into the educational setting because ... we’d be at our shows and it would be this combination of different generations, different cultures, different religions out there and I liken it so much to teaching, because you are really trying to build these connections.
You’re trying to connect the audience to your lyrics and your music, you’re trying to connect them with each other, with you as an artist, and when you feel that, it’s moving all together.
When you get to the classroom, it’s the same thing. It’s like I’m trying to connect with these students, I’m trying to connect students with the curriculum, I’m trying to connect students with each other — I was like ‘This isn’t nothing but hip hop — let’s go.’
Now that I’m a principal, it’s the same thing — trying to connect teachers with students, students with teachers and the curriculum, the building and the community. To me, it’s just hip hop. I get to do it every day and it’s fun and exciting and hard.
I got into teaching because ... you want to be a voice at the table for those who don’t have a voice. I wanted to help kids have a voice at first, and then as you grow older and you get good at that, you start to find ways to do that and now you’re a building leaders.
And then people are like ‘You should go into administration because you can help.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I like kids and people and family’ but you’re naturally put into these leadership roles and you’re like ‘Maybe it would be good for me to be making these decisions so I can help more kids and more families and more teachers.’
Then you’re an assistant principal and you’re like, ‘Man, what if I could take what I’m doing here and I can take it to another building — and now we’ve got two buildings that we can do this work with.’
Then people are like ‘Man, if you did that at these two buildings, maybe you can come help us do it at more buildings.’ You go from 24 kids to 400 kids, now 5,000 kids and 200 to 300 teachers and another 100-some support staff and you’re like, ‘Wow, I can impact all of those people by sitting and being a voice and providing perspective and ideas.’
I stepped into the role at BTW because ... I just saw BTW as an opportunity to do something on a large scale that I have done on smaller scales as a classroom teacher, as a building administrator.
I’ve always tried to be the bridge for the differing value systems in our community. We live in a very polarized community. You’ve got the north end of town, you’ve got the south end of town and they have different value systems; I would like to bring those together as a teacher and show them the value of both of those different experiences, those different perspectives and some of the challenges that exist with them.
Some are historical, and you’re trying to overcome that and help support how, historically, the educational system has not always worked well for our African American students and families. And you’re trying to help navigate that and you’re trying to show that to families that have privilege and don’t recognize that, but you’re also trying to show that there is a value and a beauty to both and they don’t have to be conflicting — you don’t have to be ‘this’ to be who you are.
As a black student, you don’t have to be white to be educated and intelligent and successful and you bring tons of value to the classroom academically, culturally, social-emotionally and at the same time you can still learn. We all can learn together.
The challenge of leadership is ... when I first got to the district level, it really shifted for me because I realized, ‘Wow. You are now part of the system.’ Growing up and being a hip hop head and an artist for years, I was always about, ‘Smash the system. Change the system. Dismantle the system.’
Now, (I’m) a part of the system and that’s sort of the dynamic of leadership to me — you have to build systems and structures because you need them to support the teachers, students and families, but you also have to constantly challenge them. You build a system, then you challenge it because you realize it’s not working for everybody.
It’s a constant cycle that’s an exciting part of the work, but it’s a tough dynamic because here I am as principal or director, and I set the standard. And then I realize the standard is not working for these people, we’ve got to dismantle it. So you’re constantly setting the status quo, then challenging the status quo. That’s a huge responsibility.
I wouldn’t be here without ... (the) partnership (with my wife) — both professionally, because she’s a teacher, or in terms of where we are as a family, because she has done nothing but support my career and my growth.
She was my cooperating teacher; I was her student teacher. She was a teacher in her third or fourth year and I was coming in as this old man. She Googled me, because that’s what she does, and she found me and I had won this Jenny Jones talent show. But she didn’t know it was hip hop, so she thought it was some old lady because my name is Jaime and that I had some sort of singing career.
And then I walked in with my dreaded-up Afro and my sweatshirts and saggy jeans and she was like ‘Hmm, that’s not what I was expecting.’ She tells that story all the time.
She taught me how to teach. That was part of what made me fall for her.