CHAMPAIGN — When Page Parkhill was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, her friends asked what they could do to help her.
Her answer was typical Page Parkhill.
“Her response was: to help me help others in the community that have ALS,” said her daughter, Whitney Parkhill.
Mrs. Parkhill had co-founded the William S. Johnson Fund, with a mission of providing free surgery for indigent children in underdeveloped countries with cleft-lip and palate deformities; was a mentor through the C-U One to One program; and was a founding member of the Women’s Legacy Circle at the Carle Center for Philanthropy.
In her final years, she helped organize Page’s ALS Challenge, which in conjunction with the ALS Association provides equipment, home services and respite care to local ALS patients.
They held a gala in 2015, formed a local support group and organized the first Champaign Walk to Defeat ALS in 2017, the year before Mrs. Parkhill died at age 61.
The third annual walk takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dodds Park.
“We’re very excited,” Whitney Parkhill said. “We’ve had about 400 people come to each of our walks, ... and we’ve been able to raise between $50,000 and $60,000 each year. This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and it helps provide the care services that the support group offers.”
Whitney, who now lives in San Francisco, flew in for this weekend’s walk.
“I would not have missed it for the world. It’s very near and dear to my heart,” she said.
“It’s not only about raising money. It’s also about creating the awareness for this disease because unfortunately, there is no cure, and there’s only one end to this awful disease, and that is eventual death.”
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
It received a burst of attention in 2014 during the viral ice-bucket challenge.
The Champaign walk is about 2 miles, Whitney Parkhill said, and “not a race. Definitely go at your own pace. There will be wheelchairs, strollers, little kids on tricycles.”
Kendra Albers, the program director for the Walk to Defeat ALS, said attending lets ALS patients know they’re not alone.
“This can be a very isolating disease, and knowing they have the support of their neighborhood, co-workers, friends and family really does make a difference, especially since there’s no cure for this disease,” Albers said.
So far, $33,268 has been raised from 261 people who have pre-registered for the walk.
Organizers are expecting about 400 walkers and have a goal to raise $53,500.
Whitney Parkhill said her mother would “have the biggest smile on her face” if she saw the crowd of walkers.
“She’d just be absolutely glowing and feel just so hopeful and so loved and supported that there are so many people that are fighting for a cure.”