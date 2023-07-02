Three days after storms walloped East Central Illinois, a bevy of homes and businesses continues to wait for power and Internet access to return.
Ryan Roark, who works part-time from home in the 800 block of South Walnut in Urbana, has had to use vacation time without Internet access. He lost it after high winds caused damage in his neighborhood early Thursday afternoon, and has not heard from Comcast Xfinity as to when it might return.
“It’s frustrating because it complicates work and life processes,” Roark said Sunday. “I don’t want to complain too much — at least I have power. There are a lot of people who still don't have power.”
Still without power, Trinity Lutheran Church on Florida Avenue in Urbana canceled its weekend services.
According to Ameren Illinois’ power outage map, swaths of customers throughout the area have yet to regain power. On Sunday, Ameren said it had restored approximately 165,000 customer outages since Thursday. The company said electric service to more than 225,000 customers had been interrupted due to the storms.
Customers are out of power in 80 Illinois counties, Ameren said, with major outages still impacting cities like Decatur, Springfield, Danville, Urbana and Champaign.
Danville was especially hard-hit with 764 outages reported as of Sunday. In Vermilion County, 9,008 customers remained without power.
Approximately 1,205 poles were damaged, Ameren said.
In St. Joseph, public works said “there is still power out in spots around town (and) the sewer plant is still running on a backup generator.”
In Tuscola, Ervin Park and its remain closed Sunday as crews continued to repair power lines and remove fallen trees.
Workers prepare to place a tarp over a hole in the roof of Savoy’s Willard Airport terminal following Thursday’s afternoon storms.
ABOVE: Richard Duncan looks out his front door at fallen trees and electric lines in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms. BELOW: A grain storage facility at Premier Cooperative in Sidney was heavily damaged.
PHOTO GALLERY: Storms wallop East Central Illinois
Mature trees were split in two and shredded of limbs and leaves, semis were blown over on the interstate backing up traffic for hours, a grain elevator roof went flying, downed power poles blocked roads, crops were laid over and fence posts set in concrete were snapped off at the base.
Robin Scholz photos/The News-Gazette
Ryan Gernentz cuts up a maple tree that fell on his property at Scarborough and Prairie in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
A tree and electric both down on Prairie St. in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
A grain storage facility at Premier Cooperative in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.