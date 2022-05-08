URBANA — Two Afghan men sat in a break room at the Flex-N-Gate Guardian West plant in Urbana, where they work, talking about their lives since coming to the United States seven months ago.
Now living in this country, their thoughts are largely back home with their families, who are hoping to get out of Afghanistan.
Having worked with the U.S. Army in their country, they were among the populace who were especially in danger when U.S. troops pulled out and the Taliban assumed rule last year.
The men declined to give their names to The News-Gazette for fear of retaliation against their families.
“We like the country of the USA. There is no fighting,” one of the men said through a translator. “In our country, there is a lot of fighting. There are a lot of terrorists in our country. We are happy in the USA. We have jobs.”
Another of the refugees said he wants what everyone does — a normal life.
“I want to take my children to the USA. I want to educate my children in the future. There is no school in our country, no university.
“The woman is not allowed to work. I want to continue their life in the USA.”
Lisa Wilson, director of The Refugee Center of Champaign, said 60,000 to 70,000 Afghan refugees came to the U.S. and lived in military camps for several months.
“In late October, they were moved out of those camps to different locations, many to big cities,” Wilson said. “We’ve had some success settling people here in Champaign County.”
The center attempts to find refugees housing and in some cases furniture. It also assists with paperwork, such as obtaining a Social Security card or health exams, and in finding employment and transportation.
‘The U.S. Army took us from the country Anastasia Lloyd, human resources manager at Flex-N-Gate Guardian West, said the Afghan men working there didn’t have much when they came to this country. Their whole world had been turned upside down. Strangers in a strange land.
John Muirhead, a volunteer with The Refugee Center, said the refugees work either second or third shifts when not a great deal of transportation is available.
“We found there are Congolese refugees working there already,” he said, “and out of that group we’ve found drivers to pick up the Afghanistan refugees and take them home,” which was coordinated by Lloyd.
Wilson said a work force grant, administered through the Regional Office of Education, helped. One thing the grant paid for was the workers’ steel-toed shoes.
The language barrier makes it difficult for the new arrivals. Flex-N- Gate will also arrange for English classes through Parkland College at the plant.
Some of the refugees were able to bring their families. The Refugee Center helped to find housing for families and singles alike. In some cases, three or four men are able to share an apartment.
Immigration Services of Champaign-Urbana, which maintains a warehouse that holds donated items, provided some furniture for the unfurnished apartments.
One of the refugees interviewed by The News-Gazette said they didn’t know what the future held for them when it became obvious they had to flee their native land.
They didn’t know what country would take them.
“Finally, we understand. The U.S. Army took us from the country,” he said. “Thank you for the government and the people of the USA.”
‘People live in very bad economic condition’The men had been long-time employees of the Army.
“Yes, it is very dangerous,” one said. “In this case, because our family is still in Afghanistan, if you show our picture or print our name it is very dangerous for our families because we had a job with the U.S. Army. They are under threat. Our families are not in a safe location in Afghanistan.”
One of the men said the living conditions in their native country are tenuous. They are able to communicate with their families by phone and social media.
“The condition is not good in Afghanistan because all the school is closed,” he said. “The woman is not allowed to go to work or education. The bank is closed. There is no money. People live in very bad economic condition. This is our information from the social media or some TV news.”
Because of the past affiliation with the Army, the duo did not want to comment on how they thought the U.S. withdrawal from their country was handled.
‘Thanks to the people at Flex-N-Gate’At Flex-N-Gate, which manufactures vehicle bumpers, the refugees work in different jobs.
“Some are working in welding,” one of the men said. “Some are working in the assembly. We are happy at Flex-N-Gate. We have received a lot of training, and we get our pay on time. Thanks to the people at Flex-N-Gate.”
The other man said learning customs in this country and the rules at the plant have taken some getting used to.
“We are not familiar with the culture of the USA,” he said. “We can’t speak English, and we’re not familiar with your rules. For a long time, we are soldiers. We (did) not work physically like we are working here, so this is different.”
Most of the refugees are Muslim. Flex-N-Gate has accommodations for people who have to do their prayers during the day and the work shift.