BEMENT — The appreciation for vintage vehicles spans the generations.
A quintet of 17-year-olds will organize the annual Fourth of July car show at Bement’s Veterans Park.
Calling themselves the “M/T Wallets Car Club” because they don’t have much money, the five Monticello residents — Matthew Barnick, Deacon Boman, Ramsey Eades, Jack Rawdin and Gavin Ridings — also held the show last year.
Rawdin said the youth decided to organize the show because there was a need.
“There’s a lady who reached out to us and wanted us to host it in Bement,” Rawdin said.
“We offered to do it and set it up.”
Eades said “since nothing was going on around Monticello as a car show, as a friend group we decided to do it.
“It was really good last year,” Eades noting 30 to 40 vehicles were entered.
While he said that’s not that many vehicles, the quality was high.
“There were cars we had never seen at any of the other car shows,” Eades said, like a new C7 Corvette, vintage GTOs, “a really cool Oldsmobile and a Buick Grand National.”
Rawdin said all five of the young men are car enthusiasts.
“Deacon has a ’95 Trans Am, Gavin has a ’66 or ’67 Mustang. I just have an old farm truck, a ’91. I’m trying to soup it up right now,” Rawdin said.
The fivesome also held a Cars and Coffee Car Show.
All five of the young men will be entering their senior year at Monticello High School in the fall.
Rawdin said he and Boman will be taking Parkland College automotive classes while still at Monticello High.
He said he is not sure what he would like to do after high school, possibly be a mechanic or go into the trades.
Eades said he would like to work around vehicles.
“I do want to keep with cars — try to do whatever I can work on,” he said.
“I definitely want to be a mechanic or anything I ... enjoy with cars — rebuilding or wrapping or something like that.”
The car show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will have a $20 entry fee.
Awards will be presented for Best in Show Cars and Best in Show Bikes.
A registration form is available on the M/T Wallets Facebook group — facebook.com/groups/mtwallets.
Spectator judging ends at 12:30 p.m.
Winners will be announced after the parade.
All show vehicles are encouraged to participate in the parade.