Lest there be any confusion, Mayor Diane Marlin this week set the record straight one more time about the city’s position on automated license-plate readers, an increasingly popular and polarizing investigative tool used by law enforcement in Champaign County, the city of Champaign, Danville, LeRoy, Mahomet, Monticello, Paxton and Rantoul.
But not Urbana. Not now and not six months from now, from the sound of it.
“I’d like to put into words for the public record the position of the city, and it focuses on automated license-plate readers, no other types of technology,” said Marlin, who has said on previous occasions that she supports the devices as a tool to assist police in solving “serious crimes.”
“The city of Urbana will not authorize or purchase automated license-plate reader, ALPR, technology without explicit majority approval from the Urbana City Council,” Marlin went on to say at this week’s council meeting. “While the prior debate and vote on ALPRs centered on a budget amendment to purchase ALPRs rather than a general policy statement, the council discussion and 4-3 vote defeating the amendment made the position and concerns of the majority of the city council very clear.”
Marlin spoke in response to a resolution from Alderwoman Grace Wilken ahead of next week’s vote on the city’s budget. Fearful that Urbana police would attempt to buy surveillance technology without first asking council for approval — given that last year’s ask was for funding to buy plate readers, not permission to buy them — she proposed adding a side letter or amendment to the budget that would include the following section:
“The approved budget for fiscal year 2023-24 does not preauthorize or preapprove the use of budget funds for license plate readers, drone surveillance or other newly implemented surveillance or investigatory technology. Any purchase or implementation of such technology requires due public process and approval from council.”
“So my questions are: Why wouldn’t you support this? The mayor and city leadership have already confirmed — at least through email; maybe they’ll have some statements as well — that they don’t plan to purchase them without council approval. So what’s the harm in supporting just having that in writing?” Wilken wondered aloud.
Here’s what she heard back:
1. The language is far too broad, a point emphasized by both Marlin and Alderwoman Maryalice Wu.
Wu said she wouldn’t support the resolution as written, repeating some of the language beyond plate readers, like the restriction on new forms of surveillance technology.
Said Wu: “‘That is huge. The reason it’s huge is because there’s lots of things that we haven’t thought about. There are new programs that people buy to detect child pornography on Facebook. That’s a form of investigative technology, for example. I’m just making that up as one example. It’s very, very broad.”
Worth noting: Just last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill that expands local police departments’ authority to use drones as surveillance at certain events and in response to certain 911 calls.
2. You heard the mayor: The city vows not to act on plate readers without the council’s express consent.
Going against that would be a “superb breach of trust,” Alderwoman Chaundra Bishop said.
“Let’s just think politically for a moment,” Wu said. “Frankly, it would be a huge loss of trust for the administration of the police department to do something behind city council’s back on this, given that we’ve had so much public input and so much conversation and research and so forth. For that reason, I trust that they are not going to go behind our backs and do something like that.”
Marlin later said everyone in the City Building is on the same page — the staff, the administration “from top to bottom, understands.”
3. Well, not everyone is on the same page, noted Alderwoman Shirese Hursey, who voted with Wu and Alderman James Quisenberry in favor of moving forward the police’s budget request to add plate readers last fall.
If it were up to Hursey’s ward, the devices would have been up and running months ago, she suggested.
During the last round of debates on the topic, Hursey lamented that “the unaffected citizens (of gun violence are being heard) more than the most affected citizens of this violence,” she said.
It was one of her constituents — Linda Turnbull — who organized a petition-signing drive long before last year’s vote in hope of convincing Urbana officials to invest in cameras, Hursey reminded fellow aldermen again this week.
The makeup of the council remains the same now as then, when Bishop, Wilken, Jaya Kolisetty and Chris Evans voted against the devices, citing the lack of evidence that they prevent violence and their preference for spending the money on programs to address the root causes of violence.
After the back-and-forth at this week’s meeting, Wilken asked if more council members would support her budget side letter if she removed the references to other technology and kept it solely to license-plate readers.
Only Evans spoke up, saying he’d be agreeable to both versions of the letter. (Like Wilken the week prior, Kolisetty and Quisenberry were absent from Tuesday’s meeting).
So where does that leave things?
Marlin: “I don’t know if we’ll ever bring (plate readers) back to council in the near future, but it certainly would require an explicit vote of the city council.”
Wilken: “I imagine proposing this next week, and it failing is my expectation. I plan to propose it either way — I’ve stated my reasons for why it’s important. I haven’t been convinced out of them. My reasons all still stand.”