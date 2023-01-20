For Urbana school resource officers, a 'very trying' first semester
URBANA — The discouraging news: There were 50 fights involving students in the first semester alone at Urbana Middle School.
The encouraging news: Only three of them fell into the “mob-action” category, a significant improvement compared with 2021-22, School Resource Officer Michelle Robinson told board members.
“A very big improvement from last year,” she said. “The atmosphere is completely different. (Fifty) seems like a lot of fights, but our fights last year were what we call mob action. It was multiple students against one or we were having to break up fights with six students going at it. This year, (students) are not jumping in. So our fights are one on one. We can get them broken up very quickly compared to last year, when it was very hard to do.”
The first semester at Urbana High School was more challenging, fellow School Resource Officer Chad Burnett told board members during a joint overview with Robinson.
There were 57 fights — 41 that were physical and “16 verbal altercations that we got to before they became physical,” Burnett said. On two occasions last semester, he called for assistance from Urbana patrol officers.
“Just restoring general order has been at times difficult,” he said. “… We have a bunch of wonderful kids that do their thing, go about their day and they probably don’t even know who I am.
“But we have a bunch of kids who don’t want to stay in class, and that becomes a problem. When they’re not in class, they’re meeting up with this group over here … then we have our issues.”
Other takeaways from their presentation and the Q&A with board members that followed it:
— At the middle school, 10 “toy guns” and three knives were confiscated in the first semester.
The toy guns included “seven Nerf, two cap guns and one actual Airsoft gun …what we call a lookalike. There was nothing on it that indicated that it was at all a toy,” Robinson said.
Robinson said most of those cases involved students not knowing they weren’t allowed to bring the items to school or forgetting they had them — in their book bag or coat pocket.
They were mostly discovered via word of mouth: “Another kid tells a staff member that so and so has a gun,” she said. “It’s never a Nerf gun or a toy gun (that the student describes). It’s just a gun.”
— The investment in metal detectors at the high school has paid off: “As far as weapons coming into the school, in all honesty, if we didn’t have them, I think we’d have several guns in the building already, for sure,” Burnett said.
— It was “a very trying semester” for Burnett, between anonymous threats called in over multiple days in November and three student arrests.
— Vaping remains an issue, particularly in the bathrooms at the high school, Burnett said. At the middle school, Robinson said, 14 vapes were confiscated — 10 used for tobacco, four for cannabis — in the first semester.
— The two officers made a combined 16 referrals to the Youth Assessment Center, 13 of those involving middle school students. Such referrals are usually the result of misdemeanor-level offenses, Burnett explained.
“It’s an alternative form of arrest. Instead of putting someone in handcuffs and taking them to the Juvenile Detention Center, you can refer them, talk to their parents, make sure they’re on board, make sure they’re in agreement. The Youth Assessment Center then will provide them with some type of (conditions) they have to follow, whether it’s community service or drug and alcohol counseling, or some classes they have to take. It’s a way of avoiding an actual physical arrest.”