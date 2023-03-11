SADORUS — A Ford County man was hospitalized late Friday after being stabbed at a party in Sadorus.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the teen who allegedly stabbed him was arrested and is in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing Monday.
About 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were sent to a home in the 300 block of East Market Street and found a 19-year-old man with three stab wounds to his lower back.
Preliminary information is that he had tried to intervene in a physical fight between a 17-year-old male and his 15-year-old girlfriend. In the melee the older teen was stabbed by the 17-year-old, who was arrested for aggravated battery with a knife and aggravated domestic battery.
Heuerman said all three of them had arrived together from the Paxton area.
Heuerman said there were numerous people between the ages of 17 and 21 at the party as well as the 15-year-old girl.
Heuerman said the stabbing victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.