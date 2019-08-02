URBANA — Domestic-terrorism suspect Michael B. Hari of Clarence has reversed his desire to be tried first in his home state of Illinois, telling a federal judge that he instead wants to be tried first in federal court in Minnesota.
Hari made the request to U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, chief judge of the Central District of Illinois, as he appeared by telephone with one of his federal public defenders for a status conference.
Court records show federal prosecutors Eugene Miller and Tim Bass did not object, and another status conference in the Illinois case was set for 10 a.m. Nov. 15.
Hari’s request represented a surprising twist considering he and his attorneys for months had been insisting the 48-year-old’s jury trial in Urbana be held prior to his trial in Minnesota.
Prosecutors, who had wanted Hari tried first in Minnesota, ended up satisfying Hari’s request last month, when they asked for his Urbana trial to be set for Sept. 17 — prior to his Sept. 30 trial in Minnesota — and a judge agreed.
Prosecutors also agreed to Hari’s requested transfer from Minnesota to Illinois.
Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy, was one of four Clarence men — all believed to be members of a homegrown domestic-terrorism group known as the “White Rabbits” — charged in federal court in both Illinois and Minnesota in connection with alleged terrorist acts in 2017, including the firebombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., and the attempted firebombing of the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign.
Hari’s co-defendants — Michael McWhorter, 30, Joe Morris, 23, and Ellis “E.J.” Mack, 19 — have pleaded guilty to various counts and are awaiting sentencing.