URBANA — Over the objections of domestic-terrorism suspect Michael B. Hari’s public defenders, a federal judge granted prosecutors’ request to postpone the Clarence man’s trial in Urbana until Sept. 17.
While Hari’s attorneys wanted an earlier trial in Illinois, the new date does satisfy Hari’s request to be tried in Illinois before he is tried in Minnesota.
After earlier asking for Hari’s trial here to be pushed back from this week until after the conclusion of his Sept. 30 trial in Minnesota, prosecutors modified their request to reflect a Sept. 17 trial date in Illinois. With the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen’s murder trial ongoing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office was concerned that the lead prosecutor assigned to that case — Eugene Miller — would not be available as lead counsel in Hari’s trial in Urbana.
Hari was one of four Clarence men charged in two states in connection with alleged acts of terrorism in 2017, including the firebombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., and the attempted firebombing of the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign.
Hari’s co-defendants — Michael McWhorter, 30; Joe Morris, 23; and “E.J.” Mack, 19 — have pleaded guilty to various counts and await sentencing.