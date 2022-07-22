Listen to this article
MMM 7-22 cover

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette.

Give our E Edition a look here

From Cuba (11) to China (2,949), 1 in 5 Urbana residents were born in a country other than this one, the top percentage in the area. Here’s how the rest of East Central Illinois cities and villages compare in foreign-born population, according to data estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Listed: the number of residents born elsewhere and the native country of the most in each town.

Allerton: 3; Philippines (2)

Arcola: 272; Mexico (264)

Arthur: 47; Mexico (21)

Atwood: 22; Ukraine (14)

Belgium: 4; Korea (4)

Bellflower: 2; Germany (2)

Bement: 12; Mexico (6)

Bismarck: 7; India (5)

Bondville: 13; Germany (10)

Broadlands: 1; Britain (1)

Cabery: 4; Germany (3)

Camargo: 2; Britain (2)

Catlin: 56; Mexico (56)

Cerro Gordo: 17; Germany (17)

Champaign: 13,989; China (3,606)

Chrisman: 27; Philippines (16)

Cissna Park: 22; Barbados (15)

Clinton: 161; Mexico (78)

Danville: 948; Mexico (372)

DeLand: 6; Congo/Germany (3)

Fisher: 31; Netherlands (10)

Fithian: 5; Mexico (3)

Georgetown: 4; Germany (4)

Hammond: 2; Canada (2)

Hindsboro: 14; Mexico (14)

Hoopeston: 113; Cambodia (81)

Hume: 1; England (1)

Indianola: 1; Austria (1)

LeRoy: 12; England/Ukraine (6)

Loda: 3; Mexico (2)

Longview: 2; England (2)

Ludlow: 2; Poland (2)

Mahomet: 338; Mexico (73)

Mansfield: 22; Mexico (16)

Melvin: 19; India (11)

Milford: 50; Mexico (19)

Monticello: 125; Vietnam (43)

Newman: 21; Germany (18)

Oakland: 4; Japan (4)

Oakwood: 5; Germany (3)

Ogden: 3; Korea (3)

Onarga: 312; Mexico (308)

Paxton: 62; Mexico (53)

Pesotum: 2; Britain (2)

Philo: 7; England (3)

Piper City: 21; Poland (15)

Potomac: 40; China (39)

Rankin: 3; Mexico (3)

Rantoul: 732; Mexico (183)

Ridge Farm: 16; Mexico (7)

Roberts: 14 Mexico (12)

Rossville: 20; India (8)

Royal: 2; Britain (2)

Sadorus: 2; Argentina (2)

St. Joseph: 89; Korea (49)

Savoy: 1,432; Russia (32)

Saybrook: 5; Germany (5)

Sidell: 5; Korea (3)

Sidney: 5; Korea (3)

Sullivan: 65; Mexico (30)

Thomasboro: 49; Britain (42)

Tilton: 9; Greece (9)

Tolono: 41; Korea (41)

Tuscola: 212; Mexico (76)

Urbana: 7,787; China (2,949)

Villa Grove: 29; Korea (8)

Watseka: 128; Philippines (38)

Westville: 53; Germany (21)

Area towns with no foreign-born residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: Alvin, Brocton, Buckley, Cisco, Dewey, Elliott, Fairmount, Farmer City, Foosland, Garrett, Gibson City, Gifford, Henning, Homer, Ivesdale, Kempton, Muncie, Penfield, Seymour, Sibley, Weldon, White Heath.

Trending Videos