Foreign-born populations: Urbana leads the way
From Cuba (11) to China (2,949), 1 in 5 Urbana residents were born in a country other than this one, the top percentage in the area. Here’s how the rest of East Central Illinois cities and villages compare in foreign-born population, according to data estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Listed: the number of residents born elsewhere and the native country of the most in each town.
Allerton: 3; Philippines (2)
Arcola: 272; Mexico (264)
Arthur: 47; Mexico (21)
Atwood: 22; Ukraine (14)
Belgium: 4; Korea (4)
Bellflower: 2; Germany (2)
Bement: 12; Mexico (6)
Bismarck: 7; India (5)
Bondville: 13; Germany (10)
Broadlands: 1; Britain (1)
Cabery: 4; Germany (3)
Camargo: 2; Britain (2)
Catlin: 56; Mexico (56)
Cerro Gordo: 17; Germany (17)
Champaign: 13,989; China (3,606)
Chrisman: 27; Philippines (16)
Cissna Park: 22; Barbados (15)
Clinton: 161; Mexico (78)
Danville: 948; Mexico (372)
DeLand: 6; Congo/Germany (3)
Fisher: 31; Netherlands (10)
Fithian: 5; Mexico (3)
Georgetown: 4; Germany (4)
Hammond: 2; Canada (2)
Hindsboro: 14; Mexico (14)
Hoopeston: 113; Cambodia (81)
Hume: 1; England (1)
Indianola: 1; Austria (1)
LeRoy: 12; England/Ukraine (6)
Loda: 3; Mexico (2)
Longview: 2; England (2)
Ludlow: 2; Poland (2)
Mahomet: 338; Mexico (73)
Mansfield: 22; Mexico (16)
Melvin: 19; India (11)
Milford: 50; Mexico (19)
Monticello: 125; Vietnam (43)
Newman: 21; Germany (18)
Oakland: 4; Japan (4)
Oakwood: 5; Germany (3)
Ogden: 3; Korea (3)
Onarga: 312; Mexico (308)
Paxton: 62; Mexico (53)
Pesotum: 2; Britain (2)
Philo: 7; England (3)
Piper City: 21; Poland (15)
Potomac: 40; China (39)
Rankin: 3; Mexico (3)
Rantoul: 732; Mexico (183)
Ridge Farm: 16; Mexico (7)
Roberts: 14 Mexico (12)
Rossville: 20; India (8)
Royal: 2; Britain (2)
Sadorus: 2; Argentina (2)
St. Joseph: 89; Korea (49)
Savoy: 1,432; Russia (32)
Saybrook: 5; Germany (5)
Sidell: 5; Korea (3)
Sidney: 5; Korea (3)
Sullivan: 65; Mexico (30)
Thomasboro: 49; Britain (42)
Tilton: 9; Greece (9)
Tolono: 41; Korea (41)
Tuscola: 212; Mexico (76)
Urbana: 7,787; China (2,949)
Villa Grove: 29; Korea (8)
Watseka: 128; Philippines (38)
Westville: 53; Germany (21)
Area towns with no foreign-born residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: Alvin, Brocton, Buckley, Cisco, Dewey, Elliott, Fairmount, Farmer City, Foosland, Garrett, Gibson City, Gifford, Henning, Homer, Ivesdale, Kempton, Muncie, Penfield, Seymour, Sibley, Weldon, White Heath.