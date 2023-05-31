Have our morning headlines sent to your inbox here
MAHOMET — This year’s Freedom Fest set for June 30 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will be the last year for this event, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced Wednesday.
“For several years, this event was a cherished part of the district’s summer programming,” the district said in its announcement. “More recently we have seen declining attendance and sponsorship, difficulty filling volunteer roles and increasingly limited visibility of the fireworks due to growth of surrounding trees.”
Combined with those factors are some health and safety concerns for both people and wildlife related to fireworks displays.
“The beautiful displays come at a cost, emitting pollutants into the air and debris onto nearby grounds and waters to the detriment of humans and resident wildlife alike,” the district said.
The decision to discontinue the event is also out of concern for people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and autism, because the loud and sudden noises can trigger traumatic memories and sensory overload, according to the district.
This year’s event will begin with the gates opening at 4 p.m., with admission $2 for adults. Children under age 5 can get in free.
The festivities will include music from Mixx DJ Entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.
“While bidding farewell to Freedom Fest may evoke a sense of nostalgia and disappointment for some, ending the firework show is a stop toward a more sustainable and inclusive future,” the district said.