URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Thursday declined to send a sick Fulton man to prison for his latest burglary conviction, despite what the judge called a “breathtaking” criminal history.
Instead, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Rocky Emin, 62, to two years of conditional discharge, a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.
Emin pleaded guilty in April to burglary, admitting that on Jan. 19, 2020, he broke into a change machine at Bright Laundry, 1600 N. Market St., C, and stole about $700 in change.
Citing a 45-year criminal history for mostly property crimes and crimes of deception, many of them in Missouri, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher recommended a 10-year prison term for Emin.
“He's been sentenced to prison in 19 cases,” Bucher said of Emin’s storied past.
Emin was caught on video using a pry tool to open the machine and take the cash.
“It’s not the crime of the century, but it’s the context within which the offense was committed,” Bucher argued.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones noted that the offense was more than 2 years old and that Emin has not committed any crimes lately, even though he has outstanding cases in other counties in Illinois and Missouri.
Miller-Jones argued that Emin, who lost two daughters to murder, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He appeared in court Thursday in a wheelchair and with oxygen and appeared to have trouble getting enough air to speak.
Prison, she said, would only worsen Emin’s poor health.
Emin merely asked Rosenbaum for leniency, saying that the deaths of his daughters “took a toll on me.”
Rosenbaum, a public defender for about two decades before he took the bench in 2016, said Emin’s was not the worst criminal record he had ever seen, but it “is among the worst.”
“His problem seems to be that he's poor," the judge said. "This is not the first time he’s broken into a coin machine."
Rosenbaum said he had no doubt an appeals court would affirm a lengthy prison sentence for Emin, who had about 20 felony convictions as well as numerous misdemeanors. But he questioned the investment for taxpayers to have to pay for the supervision of a seriously ill man in prison.
“The correct thing to do is to send you to prison. The right thing to do is not to send you to prison," the judge said. "I don’t want to be the person who gives you the death sentence."