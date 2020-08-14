URBANA — A Champaign man will be at least 85 years old by the time he is released from prison for having child pornography.
Milton Forsberg, 80, a long-time Boy Scout leader and amateur ham radio operator, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Urbana to receipt of and possession of child pornography. He admitted having hundreds of lewd images of young boys on his computer and in glossy photos found in his home last fall by Champaign police.
Forsberg’s attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson worked out a plea agreement for a 6 ½-year prison sentence and a $10,200 special assessment, which U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long accepted.
However, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm will have to formally mete out the sentence at a Nov. 16 hearing after a presentence investigation is completed.
Peirson said Forsberg had no prior criminal convictions. Because of that and his guilty plea, he qualified under federal sentencing guidelines for 78 to 97 months in prison. He’s been held in the Ford County Jail in Paxton since his arrest Oct. 16.
At Friday’s hearing, Forsberg was in a wheelchair and told the judge that he had “back problems compounded by the ride up here” but felt coherent enough to proceed with the plea. Asked by Long if he was under the care of a doctor or taking medication, Forsberg said he has been treated for high blood pressure but was unable to summon the name of his other medical problem.
Laying out the facts for Long, Peirson said the investigation into Forsberg began in February 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from Adobe that suspected child pornography was found in an account linked to Forsberg.
Champaign police Sgt. Pat Simons began a forensic review that led to Forsberg’s University of Illinois email address. Forsberg had worked intermittently as an accountant at the UI in the College of Fine and Applied Arts between 1985 and 2000, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said last year.
In September 2019, Peirson said, the Boy Scouts of America had informed Champaign police that they had received an allegation that Forsberg sexually abused a 13-year-old boy in Champaign in 1965. Forsberg had a 40-year affiliation with the Scouts, Peirson said.
She said in 2017, Champaign police had received a tip from a man who said he had been shown nude photos and sexually abused as a teen in the mid-1990s by Forsberg while on scout camping trips.
A second adult man reported to Champaign police early this year that he was in his early teens when Forsberg engaged in sex acts with him. That man was also in Boy Scouts and knew Forsberg through amateur radio.
No criminal charges based on the allegations of sex abuse were ever filed against Forsberg.
Peirson said when Champaign police were searching Forsberg’s home on Sept. 27, they spied him using his cane to try to conceal glossy print photos of prepubescent boys on his bedroom floor. She said he denied to police having any sexual attraction to or contact with young boys but that he printed out the pictures because he thought they were “funny.”
In his basement police located a darkroom. Forsberg claimed he had a press pass to take pictures at a nudist colony but police confirmed he had never been hired by The News-Gazette to take such photos.
A search of Forsberg’s computer revealed he had 33 tabs open for a Russian website known to share child pornography.
After hearing the government's evidence, Long asked Forsberg if he had indeed downloaded and possessed child pornography.
“I guess so,” he said, only to be counseled by Beckett that his response should be either yes or no.
“Let’s say yes, okay,” said Forsberg.