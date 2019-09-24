URBANA — A former Champaign man who admitted he entered his neighbor’s apartment about a year ago intending to steal has been sentenced to probation.
If Leo Bannon, 21, now of Bloomington, Ind., successfully completes the two years of second-chance probation he received Tuesday, he’ll have no record of a conviction.
Bannon pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to burglary for entering an unlocked apartment in the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue in Champaign on Nov. 7 or 8. At the time, he was living in the complex.
Champaign police linked Bannon to the crime after he pawned his neighbor’s stolen computer for cash.
A more serious charge of residential burglary as well as an unrelated retail-theft case were dismissed in return for Bannon’s plea.
Bannon was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and pay about $1,400 in fines, fees and costs.
Ladd ordered that Bannon could receive credit on his public service for time he has already spent in substance-abuse treatment.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Bannon had a prior ordinance violation for retail theft.