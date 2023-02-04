CHAMPAIGN — After taking a couple of months off to get reacquainted with his family, Sam Limentato is getting back to working for a paycheck.
The former Champaign County circuit court judge who lost his judgeship in the November election has joined Champaign-based Meyer Capel, one of the region’s pre-eminent law firms.
“I started here on Wednesday morning,” said Limentato, who at 53 with children still in school was not exactly ready for retirement. “I decided on Monday afternoon.”
“My primary focus will be on business litigation, personal injury, residential real estate and mediation services,” said Limentato, who’s been licensed to practice law since November 1994.
For a firm that’s more accustomed to having lawyers leave to be judges than judges returning to be lawyers, it’s a big deal for the bosses to land Limentato.
“It does feel like a coup to get him,” said Meyer Capel President Jeff Davis, who’s been with the firm since 1996.
“We’ve got a wonderful hire. Any time you can add someone with his experience and background, it does nothing but improve the quality of the attorneys at Meyer Capel,” Davis said.
Limentato’s background includes about 20 years in private practice with Ken Torricelli. The two of them had an office in Champaign, and Limentato did insurance defense and personal injury work for both plaintiffs and defendants.
When Champaign Judge Heidi Ladd announced in 2020 her plans to retire after 21 years on the bench, Limentato was appointed to her vacancy. He assumed the family-law docket and administered the high-volume, high-stress caseload during his 2½ years on the bench.
His loss to Democrat Chad Beckett by about 1,600 votes was a blow to the popular jurist, who had campaigned on his record and the need for continuity on the bench.
His electioneering began in June 2021 at Tolono Fun Days and continued unabated for the next 17 months, with Limentato making himself available for any group, meeting, festival or parade in Champaign County. His was a resident judgeship, meaning he had to be elected only by the county’s voters and not in all six counties of the circuit.
Limentato and his wife, Cindy, married 30 years, have five children. For the first time in a long time, the entire family was together over the Christmas holidays. Most of them were exhausted, he admitted.
“They were all disappointed at the outcome because they all gave full effort. We had done two jobs and I wanted to do them well — my day job serving as a judge in a very busy courtroom, and trying to connect and make myself available and known to the voting public,” he said.
Davis said it didn’t take long for colleagues to approach Limentato about joining Meyer Capel.
“Certain members … immediately spoke up and said this is someone we should target,” said Davis.
Limentato called his employment at Meyer Capel a “mutual desire to work together.”
He admitted it was a little strange getting back to being on the other side of the bench. There were emails and calls to be addressed when he started Wednesday morning.
Not having to be the boss and being surrounded by about three dozen other attorneys and “an incredible support system” is making the transition fairly smooth.
“It will allow me to focus more directly on the needs of my individual clients and lessen the administrative load I’ve had in several aspects in my career,” he said.
An office with two windows in the venerated former Burnham Athenaeum building on Church Street, home to the Champaign Public Library for more than 80 years, certainly sweetened the deal.
“I’m looking forward to a solid future here,” he said.