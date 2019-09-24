URBANA — A former Champaign County courthouse security officer has been charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing cash from an employee’s desk.
Joanne Lewis, 59, of Champaign was charged by the state appellate prosecutor’s office on Sept. 11 with a single count of theft under $500 for allegedly stealing from a co-worker on July 16.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz sought a special prosecutor since Lewis had been a courthouse employee for several years.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said on July 17, court security officers at the downtown Urbana courthouse were notified by a court support staff employee that cash had been taken from her purse, which she left in her unlocked desk drawer. Offices for the judges and their support staff are not open to the public.
Apperson said the woman missing the $63 was able to give a sheriff’s investigator a general time frame in the late afternoon for when she thought the money had been taken.
Apperson said a detective viewed surveillance video and saw Lewis enter that office area and emerge after a couple of minutes. He said that when investigators talked to Lewis about it, she admitted taking the money, saying it was a crime of opportunity.
Lewis resigned from her court security position on July 19, three days before detectives interviewed her, Apperson said. She had been a court security officer since 2011. The maximum penalty for conviction of a Class A misdemeanor is 364 days in jail.
Lewis is represented by Champaign attorney Jamie Propps. Lewis was sent a summons to appear in court to be arraigned. That is expected to happen Nov. 15 before Macon County Associate Judge Rodney Forbes.
Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Karle Koritz assigned her case to him since all 11 judges in Champaign County know Lewis from her work at the courthouse.