CHAMPAIGN — In its first public statement since the Champaign police building was defaced with messages, some of which were denounced by local officials as “ugly” and hateful,” the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition acknowledged that last week’s demonstration “crossed into negative territory that we do not condone.”
In an email written to The News-Gazette on behalf of the CCARC, organizer Rita Conerly apologized to Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb for a message that included a racial slur. The statement also called on Cobb’s predecessor, R.T. Finney, to apologize for the 2009 shooting death of 15-year-old Kiwane Carrington.
Later Monday, the former chief of Champaign police pointed out that he had already done so years earlier, adding: “I believe that my apology was documented rather clearly by The News-Gazette, as well as other local news outlets.”
Conerly said Thursday’s gathering was “an attempt to continue to spread our message through peaceful demonstration, expressive artwork and community fellowship.
“While we will not apologize for our general mission, we do understand community concerns that, in an attempt to bring awareness to a very serious issue, artistic expression at CPD crossed into negative territory that we do not condone.
“And, while we sincerely apologize for the message aimed at Chief Cobb, we hope that CPD and former police Chief R.T. Finney can one day sincerely apologize to the community and to the families of those such as Kiwane Carrington, Richie Turner, Toya Frazier, etc., and be willing to admit their own wrongdoing as well.”
Ms. Frazier died in 2015 of an accidental overdose on diphenhydramine while in custody at the Champaign County Jail, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit.
Mr. Turner died the following year after a struggle with police. An excessive force lawsuit brought by Mr. Turner’s sister was dismissed last year by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, who ruled that officers’ actions were “reasonable” when they called for an ambulance, held Mr. Turner on the ground and handcuffed him.
Finney took exception to CCARC’s statement, writing in an email to The News-Gazette that “it is apparent that Ms. Conerly is ignorant to the history or facts of her allegation. ... If an apology is offered with conditions or excuses, it means the apology is insincere and they are likely to commit the same mistake again.
“Unlike, Ms. Conerly,” Finney added, “I offered an apology and took responsibility. She would do well to do the same. She should immediately apologize for the threatening remarks written about the men and women who proudly serve the Champaign Police Department and denounce those who used the racial statements against Chief Cobb, without demands or conditions to cheapen her already weak attempt at deflection and attention.”
CCARC’s statement went on to say: “Our art has been proven to be effective in exposing a white-washed society in the City of Champaign and how they allowed a racist barbershop to thrive in the heart of our city’s downtown. We also note that the chalking has spread joy as expressed by Plant Mode owner Matthis (Helmick) in reaction to art in front of his store. In addition, we have celebrated our City Manager (Dorothy David) with a beautiful piece of chalk art.
“We do not condone the hateful racial message left towards Chief Cobb and respect his role as the highest authority of the Champaign Police Department.
“We have always encouraged demonstrators to use water-soluble art items per each municipalities’ codes and will continue to do so. We will also continue to spread our message through peaceful demonstrations, art and community fellowship.
“It is our hope that our community and our police officers can thoughtfully work together to make meaningful change. We do understand that as a community we must learn to listen, respect and trust one another through collaborative efforts. Thank you all for your continued support.”
Later, in response to Finney's statement, Conerly said: "It's nice to see that R.T. Finney is unapologetically still enjoying his white privilege. Any additional responses for him would be an invite to the table to discuss solutions on healing the community he hurt by his actions" in the wake of Kiwane Carrington's killing by a white Champaign police officer.