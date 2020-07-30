DANVILLE — A former Danville High School special-education teacher who admitted she sexually molested a student faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in September.
Chelsea Robinson, 30, of Danville pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse before Judge Nancy Fahey.
In return, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss three more serious counts of criminal sexual assault that alleged she was in a position of trust over the victim, and to cap its sentencing recommendation at five years.
Robinson was arrested in August 2018 and charged with having a sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old male student in June of that year while she was employed as a special-education teacher at Danville High. She was fired in September 2018.
Fahey set sentencing for Sept. 23. The offense is eligible for probation.