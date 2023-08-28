DANVILLE — A former Danville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Anthony Rauch.
Dillon Steele, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to first degree murder, and will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Evidence was presented to Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall that in April 2020, property owners in Indianola called the sheriff’s office after locating parts of a human body. The victim was identified through DNA testing.
Mr. Rauch’s ex-wife, Melinda Warfel, had testified before a grand jury that she had an ongoing relationship with Mr. Rauch and Steele, Lacy said.
Warfel said Mr. Rauch had been living in her home in Paris and that prior to that date, she and Steel had discussed murdering Mr. Rauch and disposing of his body, Lacy said.
Lacy said Warfel testified that on Feb. 15, 2020, Steele entered her home, stabbed Mr. Rauch once before he died and then took his body to a remote area of Indianola. There he burned and disposed of the the body, burying some of the body parts at that Indianola site.