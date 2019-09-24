URBANA — A Mahomet woman who admitted stealing from her employer for almost a year has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Haley Wilcoxon, 22, who listed an address in the 300 block of North Division Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to retail theft.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said between Sept. 18, 2018, and July 2, 2019, while Wilcoxon was working at the Old Navy store at Market Place Mall in Champaign, she under-rang 63 separate purchases, paying only $322 for what amounted to $6,217 worth of merchandise. She had the clothing shipped to her home.
When confronted with the thefts, Wilcoxon said she changed the prices because she was having financial difficulties, Boyd said.
If she successfully completes the period of probation, which includes performing 30 hours of public service and not using alcohol, then no conviction will enter on her record.
Boyd said she had no prior convictions.