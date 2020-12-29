URBANA — A veteran paramedic who used his position to scout for victims has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in an ambulance.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum said Jeffrey Sanford Jr. had two sides: the public person who worked hard as a medical professional to support his family and the private person who took advantage of those with physical and psychological problems who he thought wouldn’t be believed.
“He has destroyed the public trust in calling for an ambulance,” Rosenbaum said of the 48-year-old Gifford man whom he convicted in an October bench trial of criminal sexual assault.
Sanford faced four to 15 years in prison and will have to serve 85 percent, or 11 years.
Although he was convicted of only one criminal act — forcing a 49-year-old suicidal woman to perform oral sex on him in an OSF Pro Ambulance on July 21, 2019 — Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink presented evidence linking Sanford to sexually inappropriate conduct with a 10-year-old girl in his home, an adult woman who had called for an ambulance and an 89-year-old woman with dementia.
The victim of Sanford’s crime read her three-minute impact statement to the judge, describing herself as “very paranoid” and unable to leave her home, be in small spaces or sleep well.
“You took and raped my spirit as well,” said the wife, mother and grandmother. “How will I get back in a vehicle that was supposed to save my life?”
A teenage girl who was a guest in Sanford’s home years ago when she was 10 described him masturbating in front of her and asking her to touch him. She refused.
Her mother testified that the experience changed her formerly outgoing, happy child.
“She became very withdrawn, was mean to other girls at school, started self-harming and wouldn’t go anywhere alone,” she said, adding that her child has also attempted to take her own life.
Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Tim Beckett said he interviewed a woman who, after reading of Sanford’s crime in the newspaper, reported in January 2020 that Sanford came to her home the morning after an ambulance transport to check on her and asked to have sex.
On a second ambulance transport, Beckett said, the woman reported Sanford took her hand and tried to place it on his crotch. He also called and sent her texts afterward suggesting they have sex.
The woman told Beckett she had not given Sanford a phone number so he must have obtained it from her medical records.
Rantoul Detective Matt Bross testified that the adult granddaughter and caretaker of an 89-year-old Rantoul woman with profound dementia reported finding her grandmother and Sanford together in her grandmother’s home — more than once — in a disheveled state and that it “smelled like they just had sex.”
Bross said Sanford was on the ambulance crew that had transported the elderly woman to the hospital seven times between November 2018 and 2019 and was aware of her mental deficiencies. He said Sanford reported he had been friends with the woman for years.
To lessen Sanford’s sentence, defense attorney Anthony Bruno of Urbana had Sanford’s younger brother and a long-time friend testify about how responsible, “straight-laced and hard-working” Sanford has always been. He was also a volunteer firefighter for many years.
Arguing for the maximum 15 years, Alferink said Sanford’s victim is “broken” and had attempted to take her life again earlier this week. She said it was “unconscionable” and “unforgivable” that he tried to shift blame to her when initially confronted by police with her allegations.
That he propositioned a child, a female ambulance patient and a woman with dementia was evidence that “this defendant really will prey on anybody at any moment,” she said.
Bruno called his client “imperfect” but noted he had saved at least 25 people from cardiac arrest and delivered 36 babies in his 20-plus years as a paramedic.
“There are a lot of people grateful because Mr. Sanford was there and certainly a few who wish they never met him,” said Bruno, reminding the judge that Sanford was supporting a wife and two children who rely on him.
Sanford told the judge he was “so embarrassed” and that he had broken his wife’s heart and left his family “financially strapped.”
“I’ve destroyed the trust of the community in emergency medical services,” he said.
Sanford said he took responsibility for his actions and was sorry for what he did to the woman that resulted in his conviction.
“I wish I could take everything back but I cannot. Please have mercy on my family,” he cried.
Rosenbaum called Sanford an “opportunist” but said because of his “sincere remorse for the pain he’s caused,” he would not sentence him to the maximum.
Sanford had no previous criminal convictions.